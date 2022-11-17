Original letters on display in Kilmainham to mark centenary of Civil War executions

The letters are part of an exhibition at the Kilmainham Gaol museum in Dublin

The final letters written from the first executions of the Civil War have been put on display in Kilmainham Gaol.

The letters are part of an exhibition to mark the centenary of the executions which took place in one of the yards of the Gaol at 7am on November 17, 1922.

Peter Cassidy, James Fisher, John Gaffney and Richard Twohig were each charged with the unauthorised possession of a revolver and were tried at a military court in Wellington Barracks.

All four were young, working class men from the area around St James’s Street, a short distance from Kilmainham Gaol.

The exhibition features the last letters written by Peter Cassidy and James Fisher. None of the young men were allowed to see their loved ones before their executions.

Peter Cassidy was among the four young men executed

Peter Cassidy was among the four young men executed

The letters express the men’s pride in the fact they will die for Ireland, but shows their distress at not being allowed to say goodbye to their families.

James Fisher’s letter ends with: “To my Mother I dearly love, Goodbye, Goodbye, Goodbye. We will meet again in Heaven please God, Mother. God strengthen you in this ordeal Mother. I am to die for Ireland.”

Many of the items in the exhibition have not been on public display before, including a memorial card for John Gaffney.

It also features a letter sent to Peter Cassidy’s parents by Phil Foley, who had been a prisoner with the four men in Wellington Barracks, now Griffith College.

He described how the four were removed from the barracks after breakfast on November 16 and how he read of their executions in the papers the following day.

A further exhibition, looking at the executions which took place in Kilmainham in January 1923, will open in the new year.