Online player in Dublin scoops €96,446 in last night’s Lotto draw

A Lotto player in Dublin got a mid-week treat after matching five numbers and the bonus to scoop €96,446 in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was purchased online or on the National Lottery app by a player in Dublin.

The National Lottery is urging all online players to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of the match five plus bonus prize.

The winning numbers in last night’s – Wednesday 14 September – Lotto Jackpot draw were: 2, 14, 24, 30, 38, 44, and the bonus was 29

Meanwhile over 63,000 players in Ireland won prizes last night. But there was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €6,310,679, which means Saturday’s jackpot, on 17 September, rolls to an estimated €6.8m.

A National Lottery spokesperson said, “What an exciting night which saw over 63,000 players in Ireland win prizes. Somebody in Co Dublin has ticket worth a whopping €96,446.

"We are asking all our online players to check their National Lottery accounts and tickets very carefully today as they will have received a notification and an email to inform them of their prize.

"The Dublin player should contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.”