One man arrested as suspected cannabis, cocaine and MDMA seized by gardaí in Tallaght

The seizures were made by Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team

One man has been arrested in connection with seizure of a large quantity of suspected drugs, cash and high value watches by gardaí in south Dublin.

The seizures were made during a search operation, in the Tallaght area, yesterday evening.

Investigators have confirmed that the seized drugs include suspected cannabis herb – with an estimated street value of €122,000 – cocaine (€58,000) and MDMA (€2,400). €5,655 in cash, and seven high-end watches were also seized.

Gardaí said all of the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized over €182,000 of suspected drugs along with over €5,000 in cash and a number of high value watches during the course of a search operation conducted as part of Operation Tara in South Dublin on the evening of Saturday 3rd June 2023,” a gardaí spokesperson said.

“The search was a result of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region.”

“A man in his 20s has been arrested and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda station,” the garda spokesperson added.

“Investigations are ongoing.”