One man, 240 pubs and a unique 37km tour of Dublin in just one day

A Dublin man is attempting to visit every pub in Dublin city centre – 240 in total – in just one day.

John Geraghty (37), from Blanchardstown, who runs the popular Publin podcast and guide, will walk 37km across the city over 11 hours to touch the walls of each pub.

“It looks doable, 11 hours is a long time but, you know, it will be a bit of craic,” he said.

Setting out at 7.30am today, John’s first stop was The Barbers in Grangegorman. Although he won’t be having a drink in each, he will touch the walls of each pub on his map.

“The very first pub I did was The Barbers and the last pub is scheduled to be The Lincoln’s Inn, on Lincoln Place near the National Gallery,” he said.

John has mapped out his route using data collected by fellow pub enthusiast Cian Duffy to create his own map of “traditional pubs”.

“I was interested to see if it was possible to do, how many are there and is it possible to map it out. I’m literally just walking around town touching things,” he said.

“I’m going by my own criteria. I’ve marked off a lot of hotels, even if they have a bar within the hotel grounds because they are not what we would call a typical Irish pub,” he said.

By 11am, John had already visited 110 pubs on his list, and promises to “have a pint and a little glass of whiskey at the end”.

“Where I’ll do it is up for grabs, but maybe somewhere traditional like The Palace on Fleet Street. You don’t necessarily need to drink to go to the pub to enjoy it,” he added.

John’s interest in Dublin pubs has stemmed for his love of Dublin and his degree in history.

“Dublin is one of the best cities in the world for pubs and we have exported the concept to the four corners of the planet, so we must be doing something right,” he said.

“They are a social space where barriers like class, ethnicity, income don’t really matter too much. People mix together regardless of those things, so that’s kind of special.”

However, John said the biggest issues facing publicans at present are price increases from the breweries and the rising running costs.

“It’s probably a long-term trend that they are facing, but they’re very adaptive,” he said.

Pressed to name his favourite on the list, John picked the Lord Edward in Christchurch, number 50 on his tour this morning.

“The sun had just come out and it’s a pub I go to a lot. It’s lovely, it kind of stands alone and opposite is Christchurch cathedral,” he said.