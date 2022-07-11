‘One jellyfish was the size of a small car’ – Dubliner becomes the oldest Irishman to swim from Ireland to Scotland

Barry Murphy setting off from Donaghadee, Co Down, at 7am on Sunday

Barry Murphy, from Ranelagh, gives the thumbs up after completing the marathon North Channel sea swim

A 59-year-old Dubliner overcame jellyfish stings, strong currents and low water temperatures to become the oldest Irishman to swim the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland.

Barry Murphy, from Ranelagh, completed the marathon sea swim, considered one of the most difficult in the world, in a time of just 13 hours and 53 minutes.

The experienced distance swimmer, a member of NAC Masters, set off from Donaghadee, Co Down, at 7am yesterday, arriving in the Scottish village of Portpatrick shortly before 9pm.

The North Irish Channel, one of the Ocean Sevens series of swimming routes, is notorious for jellyfish, strong currents, changeable weather conditions and low water temperatures.

As a result, participants must first complete tough qualifying swims before undertaking the gruelling challenge.

While the shortest point-to-point distance across the channel is just over 34km, Mr Murphy ended up swimming around 48km due to tidal variations and was forced to run the gauntlet of giant lion’s mane jellyfish.

“I encountered a lot of jellyfish for the first six hours of the swim – one was the size of a small car,” he said. “I think I was stung between 20 or 30 times, but the adrenaline and cold water help you swim through the pain.”

Mr Murphy, who runs his own software company, became the oldest Irishman to swim the English Channel in 2019.

“Swimming the North Channel has been in my head since Covid, so it was very exciting – and a huge relief – to finally touch the rocks below me when I arrived in Scotland,” he said.

Mr Murphy, who will turn 60 in November, said the infamous sea swim was every bit as difficult as he had imagined.

Expand Close The 59-year-old finished with swim in just under 14 hours / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 59-year-old finished with swim in just under 14 hours

“We were lucky that weather conditions were good and the sea was quite flat, but the currents and tides were still very strong so you have to battle that,” he said.

He revealed he was constantly fighting the urge to quit due to low water temperatures of 13C.

“I call it the demons in your head as you’re seeing people in the support boat wearing coats and hats who look so warm,” he said.

“Your body is constantly screaming at you to get out of the sea because the cold water is so uncomfortable – you are fighting that feeling every stroke of the way.

“You start questioning your sanity but your mind has to tell you that it’s not going to get any worse.”

Mr Murphy is grateful to Infinity Channel Swimming for providing a pilot and boat, as well as his support crew, including his wife, son and friends.

He was accompanied in the water by swimming pal Neil Murphy for sections of the swim, as permitted under channel rules after the first three hours.

For now, the father-of-two is not planning anything past his latest cross-channel adventure, which was ratified by the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association.

“I’m just looking forward to a good game of golf,” he said.