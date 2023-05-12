One-bed apartments designed for ‘elderly looking to downsize’ cost almost €2k-a-month

Tenants looking to rent a one-bed apartment face a bill of €1,875-a-month. Pic: Stock image

The high cost of new build to rent apartments in Palmerstown, designed for “elderly looking to downsize”, has been described as “ridiculous”.

One-bed units at Palmers Gate are now being advertised for nearly €2,000-a-month.

Randalswood Holdings, part of the McGrath Property Group, were granted planning permission for the development of 250 build-to-rent apartments at Kennelsfort Road Lower in 2020.

The target market “for the BTR units is single professionals, young couples, small young families and elderly looking to downsize”, according to the Bord Pleanála planning application.

The new units include 134 one-bedroom and 116 two-bedroom apartments.

A one-bed apartment in Palmers Gate is now on daft.ie for €1,875, excluding bills. If you’re looking for a two-bed and two-bath apartment, the cost is €2,375 per month.

Cllr Madeleine Johansson told Independent.ie: “It’s quite ridiculous with those rents, I don’t know any elderly person on a pension who’d be able to pay that rent.

“We need housing but is this the type of housing we need?

“I had someone from Palmerstown contact me. He’s an older person looking to downsize, he lives in a four-bedroom by himself.

“To think someone is going to sell their house to pay €1,875-a-month in rent is a ludicrous notion.

“When this planning application first went in, I raised concerns because it was a build to rent. I raised concerns about the affordability of the accommodation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“In general, rents were high, back in 2019 they were around €1,600-a-month and I thought that was crazy for a one-bed. Now, they’ve gone up and they’re €1,875, it’s crazy money.

“For us, that rent would be 60pc of our income which would be impossible when we’ve to pay bills and pay for food.”

According to the McGrath group: “Palmers Gate is a PRS development that consists of 250 apartment units, which will be located across five separate blocks.

“It offers a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments and contains large amenity facilities for residents including, a café, high end gymnasium studio and a cinema room.

“The scheme also includes modern communal outdoor gathering areas for residents and a large playground for children.”

A one-bed apartment is advertised on daft.ie as “the epitome of modern, stylish living in the heart of Dublin 20”.

“At Palmers Gate, you're not just moving into a stunning apartment, but you’re also joining a vibrant community in Palmerstown.

“With excellent transport links, shopping, dining, and entertainment options all within easy reach, you'll have everything you need to make the most of your urban living experience.”