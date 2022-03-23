Olympic hero Ronnie Delany helps launch this year’s charity Rock Run

Ronnie Delany with students from Blackrock College launching this year's Rock Run, taking place on April 2 in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Aidlink

Legendary Olympic gold medal winner Ronnie Delany was on hand to help a group of Blackrock College students launch a charity fun run this week.

Sponsored by KPMG, the Rock Run will be held on Saturday, April 2, to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Aidlink.

Starting at 11am, participants will run a five-kilometre route around the college campus, with a shorter 2.5km option for pre-teens.

There is no entry fee for the run, which is open to all ages, but those taking part are asked to make an online donation to support the two nominated charities.

All funds raised through the event will be shared equally between Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Aidlink’s education programmes in Kenya, Ghana and Uganda.

Established by the Holy Ghost Fathers in 1982, Aidlink has a long association with Blackrock College.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland has confirmed that 10pc of all donations it receives, including proceeds from the Rock Run, will go towards helping those with the condition in the Ukraine.

Patrick O’Neill, the transition year dean at Blackrock College, said the cause was close to students’ hearts as one of their sixth years has cystic fibrosis.

“Since Covid, there is a lot more awareness of those who may be more vulnerable and the students wanted to do something to help,” he said.

“Even though the fun run is being organised by TY students, we are hoping to engage the entire school community and expect around 1,000 to take part on the day.”

This will be the sixth year of the charity event and the first physical run to be held since 2019, according to Mr O’Neill.

“We had to hold virtual runs for the past two years due to restrictions so there is considerable excitement about next month’s event,” he said.

“Last year’s virtual run raised around €35,000 and we are hoping to beat this figure by harnessing online donations as well as funds generated from people running on the day.”

Ronnie Delany, who won a gold for Ireland in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, will be the official starter on the day of the run. There will also be refreshments, goodie bags and spot prizes available.

To make a donation, visit www.idonate.ie/rockrun2022