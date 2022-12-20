Older people on state pension are living ‘below the poverty line’

Older people on the state pension are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis

Older people surviving on the state pension “are living below the poverty line”, it has been claimed.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of Alone, says the organisation has “never been as busy as it is now”, as the country battles with a cost of living crisis.

Mr Moynihan described how a solitary life with little means can sneak up on people.

“A lot of people retire, and they lose a set of friends, they suffer a bereavement and lose another set of friends. If your health is poor, you don’t get out as much,” he said.

“On top of that, if you are on the state pension, you are living below the poverty line.”

The charity boss described a “perfect storm” which has put thousands of elderly people at risk of poverty.

“We’ve had Covid, home care and medical delays, inflation and energy prices. There are 100,000 older people at risk on the basic pension,” he said.

“We are trying to support those people. We have a national support line for older people to ring us. Our message is ‘share the warmth’.

“Old people struggle with isolation. This shortens people’s lives. We need a couple of thousand more volunteers.

“We never close. There is a massive demand for our services. We will deliver 900 Christmas dinners and complete 30,000 volunteering hours,” he said.

Mr Moynihan discussed how a lack of money means people cannot keep up with home maintenance.

“People can’t engage with society. They can’t maintain their house. They can’t maintain their health,” he said.

“We appreciate the energy credits and are grateful for it, but we won’t know until January if that’s enough.

“We really need the pension bench-marked to around one third of the annual industrial wage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Martina, a volunteer on the Alone helpline appealed to the public to engage with their neighbours.

“We all know somebody, and we walk past their house and we wonder are they okay? We’re curious, but maybe we don’t want to invade their privacy,” she said.

“People are struggling so much with the cost of living crisis. The phone just doesn’t stop. We have never had so many calls.

“People can’t afford their oil. Christmas is the time to go knock on the door, you just don’t know what is behind it.

“Please have the courage to go to a stranger’s door in your neighbourhood,” she added.

The Alone National Support Line can be reached on 0818 222 024