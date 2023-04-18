Number sleeping rough in Dublin falls by 9pc since last year
The number of people sleeping rough in Dublin has decreased by 9pc since last year, according to new figures.
A total of 83 individuals were confirmed as rough sleeping, a reduction of 8 people compared to last year, with 91 individuals found to be rough sleeping during Spring and Winter 2022.
The youngest person found rough sleeping during the count was 22 years old, and the oldest found was aged 69.
The Official Spring 2023 Count took place over the week March 6 to 12. It was arranged by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) and carried out by the Dublin Simon Community Outreach Team, with support from the Peter McVerry Trust Housing First Intake Team.
It was found that:
A statement by DCC read: “The number of people sleeping rough in the Dublin Region changes from night to night.
“While there is a core group who regularly sleep rough, and who may or may not engage with services, there is a larger group that moves between rough sleeping, accessing emergency accommodation, sleeping in insecure accommodation, and staying with family or friends.
“Others may engage in rough sleeping for a very brief transitional period,” it added.
The vast majority of those found rough sleeping in the Dublin Region had Irish citizenship (79pc), 19pc had EU citizenship and the remainder had non-EU citizenship.