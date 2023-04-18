Number sleeping rough in Dublin falls by 9pc since last year

Of the number sleeping rough in Dublin in March, less than half were using tents

The number of people sleeping rough in Dublin has decreased by 9pc since last year, according to new figures.

A total of 83 individuals were confirmed as rough sleeping, a reduction of 8 people compared to last year, with 91 individuals found to be rough sleeping during Spring and Winter 2022.

The youngest person found rough sleeping during the count was 22 years old, and the oldest found was aged 69.

The Official Spring 2023 Count took place over the week March 6 to 12. It was arranged by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) and carried out by the Dublin Simon Community Outreach Team, with support from the Peter McVerry Trust Housing First Intake Team.

It was found that:

The majority of the people confirmed as rough sleeping were male, Irish and aged between 26-45 years.

92pc were linked with one of the four Dublin local authorities.

48pc were using tents.

18 individuals were found rough sleeping in both the Spring 2023 and Winter 2022 counts. A number of these are being targeted for a Housing First response, which will provide them with permanent housing and support to help them sustain their home.

Four individuals (5pc) recorded as rough sleeping had an active tenancy.

In Spring 2023, 36 individuals (48pc) accessed emergency accommodation during the week. The majority (97pc) of rough sleepers had accessed emergency accommodation at some stage prior to the count week.

Of the 83 people met rough sleeping, 75 (90pc) had previously been assessed by the DRHE for homeless services, and the remaining eight people were being actively engaged with by the outreach team to be assessed by homeless services.

97pc had used homeless accommodation in the past, 73pc at some time in the three months prior to the count, and 39pc had an open booking for emergency accommodation on at least one of the nights they were found to be sleeping rough.

A statement by DCC read: “The number of people sleeping rough in the Dublin Region changes from night to night.

“While there is a core group who regularly sleep rough, and who may or may not engage with services, there is a larger group that moves between rough sleeping, accessing emergency accommodation, sleeping in insecure accommodation, and staying with family or friends.

“Others may engage in rough sleeping for a very brief transitional period,” it added.

The vast majority of those found rough sleeping in the Dublin Region had Irish citizenship (79pc), 19pc had EU citizenship and the remainder had non-EU citizenship.