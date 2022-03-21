‘Nothing seemed wrong’ – Father of missing Dubliner John Redmond refusing to give up hope

John Redmond, who works in TV production, was last seen in the Howth area on February 21

The family of missing Dubliner John Redmond has appealed for anyone with information to contact gardai

Missing father-of-one John Redmond, from Drimnagh, was last seen on February 21

The father of missing Dubliner John Redmond, last seen one month ago today, is refusing to give up hope his son will be found.

Family and friends have been left devastated since John (33), from Drimnagh, went missing on February 21 and say they are “completely mystified” by his disappearance.

The father-of-one left his home at around 8am that morning and was captured on CCTV at 11.20am in a shop at Sutton Cross in north Dublin. His rucksack, mobile phone, wallet and passport were later found in Howth.

John’s father, Paddy Redmond, told Independent.ie he was refusing to give up hope his son would be found and appealed for any information on his whereabouts.

“It’s very hard when you’re lying in bed at night thinking about it,” he said. “This is completely out of character for him and I’m baffled by it.

“He has been missing for one month today and I don’t think it has fully hit me yet – I’m all over the place at the moment.”

John, who works in TV production in the Oireachtas, is described as six foot, of medium build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, black work boots and a navy jacket.

Despite a garda appeal for information and the case featuring on RTÉ’s Crimecall, there has been no significant progress to date. A garda spokesperson said the appeal remained active.

Mr Redmond last saw John, the eldest of his two sons, two days before he went missing.

“I was sitting beside him on the sofa and nothing seemed wrong,” he said. “His daughter is only eight and she knows the police are looking for her daddy, but thinks he just went for a walk and got lost.

“I still have hope that John will be found safe and appeal to him to let us know where he is. We all love and miss him, especially his daughter. No matter what is going on, it can be sorted.”

Close friend Tarik Dwyer-Yilmaz described John as “incredibly outgoing, friendly and hardworking”.

“I last spoke to him in January and he was in brilliant form,” he said. “We were just talking about normal stuff, like his new year’s resolutions and what type of Christmas he’d had – there was no indication anything was wrong.

“John is passionate about making short films and is a very sociable, happy-go-lucky guy. It’s so out of character for him to go missing.

“Even the location is bizarre. Howth is a pretty popular place and it’s strange that nobody has seen anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.