North Strand residents ‘locked in their own streets’ during fresh roadworks this weekend

Residents on Dublin’s North Strand are being “locked into their own streets” during ongoing roadworks in the area, one councillor has claimed.

Nial Ring has slammed Dublin City Council’s lack of communication with residents ahead of further works scheduled for this weekend.

Traffic disruption is expected from Friday to Sunday, and again on Monday evening, as roadworks continue on the Clontarf to City Centre cycleway.

The €62m scheme will see a 2.7km, walking, cycling and bus priority infrastructure from the Alfie Byrne Road junction to Amiens Street.

Dublin City Council announced the news about the latest works online on Wednesday, but cllr Ring said people are not being given proper information.

“There’s unbelievable levels of anger and frustration,” he said. “Once again, the people of North Strand are paying a huge price.

“Once again we only get the information through the council’s Twitter account or website.

“No information whatsoever has been given to local people by way of leaflets, and there’s about 1,000 houses affected.

“I have constantly asked for leaflets to let people know what’s going on before an event,” he added.

The latest works are scheduled to begin on Friday evening and run through until Monday. The schedule is as follows:

- Clontarf Road, opposite Malahide Road and Howth Road Junction, from 7.30pm on Friday until 8pm on Saturday.

- North Strand Road, adjacent to Newcomen Budge (Charleville Mall), from 8am to 8pm, Saturday and Sunday.

- North Strand Road, adjacent to Poplar Road and East Wall Road junction, from 7.30pm to 11pm, Monday.

In a statement online, Dublin City Council said it “apologises for any inconvenience caused and seeks the understanding and co-operation of the public, during the course of these works”.

However, Cllr Ring does not think this is good enough.

“There’s a level of anger and frustration, that this is for the benefit of the whole city, but the people who are paying the biggest price is the people of North Strand Road,” he said.

“They are effectively locked into their own streets for the last 3 months and probably another 9-15 months to come.

“Two bus stops are gone as well. I'm constantly asking the liaison committee to let people know what's happening,” he added.

The project is not expected to be completed until 2024. Dublin City Council has been contacted for further comment.