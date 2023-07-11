North Dublin store sells winning €3.9 million Lotto ticket

Pinewood Stores in Balbriggan sold the winning ticket for Saturday’s jackpot prize of €3,931,066.

The National Lottery has confirmed the winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to collect the life-changing prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto draw were: 05, 16, 17, 18, 22, 28 and the bonus was 02.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a life-changing weekend for a Dublin Lotto player who now has a ticket worth over €3.9 million.

“Ireland’s newest millionaire has officially become the 19th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.”

Meanwhile, a scratch card player in the capital also got his week off to an incredible start with a visit to Lotto HQ to claim a top prize win of €100,000.

The winner admitted that he got a surprise when he scratched his Money Multiplier scratch card that he purchased at the Spar shop on the Millennium Walkway on Upper Abbey Street in Dublin 1.

“Before this, the most I ever won was €50 so it was a massive shock when I saw all those zeroes looking back at me,” he said.

“It’s not everyday that you hear of a top prize amount being won so I think that threw me as well. I never expected it so I’m delighted that I can now say I’m a top prize winner.

“I don’t know how long I spent looking at it. Looking after my family is the top priority now.”