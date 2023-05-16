North Dublin community centre halted as costs rise by over €2m

The lands in Kilbarrack, marked A, where the planned community centre has been shelved

The construction of a community centre in north Dublin has been halted due to costs rising by more than €2m.

Dublin City Council (DCC) has said the proposed Greendale Neighbourhood Centre in Kilbarrack is “not a viable proposal” due to the cost inflating from €3.25m in 2017, to €5.4m now.

The lack of an anchor tenant was also cited by DCC as a to proceeding with the project, earmarked for lands on Thornville Drive.

The centre, which received a mixed reaction from locals following a public consultation in 2019, could have provided a boxing facility or community facilities.

DCC said it would not be in a position to manage the day-to-day operation of the facility and would seek an anchor tenant to take on the responsibility. This would have been a proposed childcare facility.

The original costing approval sought by DCC in 2017 was estimated at €3.25m. However, In 2019, DCC engaged a Quantity Surveyor to provide an updated cost estimate for the proposed design, which increased to €4.25m.

An inflation factor of 25pc was added which increased the overall capital cost of the project to approximately €5.4m.

This estimate does not include the professional fees that would also be associated with the project.

In 2022, the council engaged Mazars to carry out a Cost and Demand Analysis to determine whether the proposed centre should be progressed as planned.

Mazars found “there was no interest from any of the statutory agencies to rent space/become an ‘anchor tenant’ in the proposed Centre”.

It also said it would be “unlikely to find a childcare facility to be an ‘anchor tenant’ as there are currently sufficient childcare facilities already in close proximity to the proposed centre, and there is insufficient demand for an additional similar service”.

“This report concludes that there is a very high risk of DCC having to take on the management of the centre, with the likely need for additional public funding to be provided beyond the construction of the building, and therefore the project should not be progressed as proposed,” said the report.

Councillor Micheál MacDonncha said the decision to abandon the centre is “very disappointing”.

“It doesn’t take into account the needs of the community. It is an area which doesn’t have decent community facilities,” he said.

“There was no talking to the local community, local groups or councillors that I am aware of. It seems to have been a purely desktop number crunching operation,” he added.

Councillor Donna Cooney said there are a lot of schools in the area and there is a “need for community facilities”.