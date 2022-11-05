‘Nobody believed in me… it was very emotional’ – Recovering drug addict completes Dublin Marathon after rehab promise

Christopher decided to remove drugs and alcohol from his life. He then went into treatment centres where he spent months getting his life back on track.

A Dublin man who was addicted to drugs and alcohol successfully completed the Dublin City Marathon after he made himself a promise in a rehab facility.

Two years ago, Christopher Connolly started recovery after he fell into induced psychosis and was scared for his life. He was asked to come up with a goal and he decided that he was going to run a marathon.

The Rialto man told the Irish Independent: “Nobody believed in me, and people doubted me, so it was a big achievement. It was very emotional.

“When I was going through treatment, they let us out for one or two hours a day to exercise. I started running and I realised that I wasn’t fit.

"We made a vision board in treatment, and I put down that I wanted to run the Dublin City Marathon in two years’ time.

“I was addicted to cocaine amongst a lot of other drugs. I was forming a deep depression, I was mentally ill, mentally unstable and from my abuse of narcotics, I fell into induced psychosis.

"I was disconnected with the reality I was living in; I was scared for my life.

“From there, I was presented with the fact that if I didn't give up drinking and drugs along with acting and behaving the way I was, I was going to lose my mental health or lose my life.

“When that happens, you’re presented with two choices, and unfortunately, one of those choices is to take your own life - that’s how severe it gets because you don’t want to live in the reality you’re living in, and it doesn’t seem like there’s a way out when it’s going on.

"The only way to get better was by working on myself.”

Christopher decided to remove drugs and alcohol from his life. He then went into treatment centres where he spent months getting his life back on track.

“My family helped me get the money for the treatment and they took a really big gamble on me,” Christopher said

“It was like a blessing and a curse, it was one of the hardest times in my life mentally, physically, and emotionally.

"At first, I felt disconnected from my wellbeing and my soul but once I started to try and get better, everything started to click.

“When I was in treatment, I understood the reasons why I was the way I was. I was understanding my childhood traumas, understanding my behaviours and characteristics and why I was so subjective to becoming an addict.”

During this time, Christopher could not find anyone to relate to and that’s when he decided to publicly speak about his issues in the hopes of helping someone and potentially saving a life.

Christopher added: “When I was going through all of this, I could not find anyone to relate to. I couldn’t find anyone speaking about what i was going through, especially with the psychosis.

"It’s a taboo subject, I couldn't even find a YouTube video on it.

“I made a promise to myself if I got out the other end of it that I would speak openly about it so people could relate. I know it’s vulnerable, but the reality is that the amount of people who can relate to it is incredible.

“It’s not about helping people change, it’s about making them aware. Even though I was causing so much havoc, hurt and pain among myself and my family, I still didn’t think I had a problem. All I want to do is to make people aware and get the word out.

“Addiction and mental health are taboo. People don’t want to speak about it because it’s a touchy subject.

"People don’t want to share what they’re going through but there’s so much strength in sharing.

“I share stories about my behaviours, the friend group I used to hang around with, my relationship with drugs and drink, and basically, I share about everything that was a building block of the person I was. Then I try to show people the outlooks I have now.”