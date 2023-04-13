No-pet policy in new social homes ‘should be reviewed for smaller animals’

Tenants in 124 new social homes in Whitehall have to agree to a strict 'no pets' policy

Dublin City Council’s strict “no pets allowed” policy for new social homes in north Dublin should be reviewed for smaller animals, it has been claimed.

An advert for 124 new social homes in Whitehall makes the “no pets” policy clear for prospective tenants. However, one local councillor believes some allowances should be made.

“In an apartment complex, a big dog wouldn’t suit. But if people had smaller pets, I can’t see why they’re not allowed,” Sinn Fein councillor Larry O’Toole said.

“It’s a cruel thing if you have young children who are really attached to a pet and to get rid of that pet would be heart-breaking. People become attached to pets, it’s hard to give them up.

“Maybe it’s something that should be raised with Dublin City Council. I understand why you couldn’t bring a huge dog in, but a small pet should really be allowed. There should be some allowance,” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Racheal Batten, for the Whitehall-Artane area, said: “Most of the council homes allow pets and acknowledge that pets can be a very important part of a family. Unfortunately, this development is through an Approved Housing Body (AHB) that does not.

“This information is outlined on the application so anyone that is looking at these properties will know if they suit them or not.”

Meanwhile, Gillian Bird from the DSPCA believes the council should look at the possibility of a rental agreement for a pet.

“They may have made this decision because the facilities for pets aren’t available. If you’ve apartments, do they have facilities for pets? Are the lifts suitable?” she said.

“A regular landlord can make the decision as to whether they allow pets. There are landlords who will set up a separate pet agreement and charge you an additional deposit in case of damage done by the pet.

“It’s terrible on the council to turn around and say no pets allowed, but on the other hand, maybe it’s because of the facilities available to exercise and toilet their pets.

“It’s not good for pet owners at this time trying to find accommodation. We would recommend the council look at the possibility of a rental agreement for a pet.

“Any tenant moving into the property will have to sign a letting agreement and there should be a situation where they sign for each pet,” she added.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “These units have been advertised under the Choice-Based Letting Scheme.

“The advertisement gives a general overview of the properties available and when this process is finalised, the units will be allocated by Dublin City Council to households that apply.

“This set of apartments are not owned or managed by DCC and in such cases the rules for tenants are established and implemented by the management company.”