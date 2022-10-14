No NCT dates available for Dublin drivers until next April

The earliest date for an NCT test at Dublin's Northpoint 1 or Northpoint 2 testing centres is April 26. Stock picture

Motorists are facing a six-month delay at NCT centres across Dublin as the earliest available date is not until next year.

A shortage of staff despite recruitment campaigns, rising numbers of cars on the roads and disruption caused by the pandemic are to blame for the long wait at all five Dublin testing centres, the Road Safety Authority said.

To cope with the demand, NCT bosses are trying to recruit staff from abroad.

Yesterday, the earliest available date for a test was April 18 at the Fonthill centre.

At Greenhills, the next available date is April 20, while both Northpoint 1 and Northpoint 2 do not have slots available until April 26.

The next available date at the Deansgrange centre is April 20.

It is a legal requirement for a vehicle more than four years old to have a valid NCT certificate.

Gardaí said they are “aware of the delays” being experienced at testing centres and will take into consideration if a motorist can provide evidence of a scheduled date or proof they are on a waiting list when making a decision.

A spokesman for the RSA said: “This year has been especially challenging for NCTs with the impact of Covid, which caused significant staff absenteeism.

“A high level of people are also not showing up for their NCT slots, which is further impacting operations.”