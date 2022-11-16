No more spending a penny – Dublin councillors object to cashless public toilets

People looking to ‘spend a penny’ in south Dublin will only be able to pay for one public toilet by card, sparking the ire of councillors.

Cllr Lorraine Hall (FG) said “moving to digital only public toilets is wrong”, especially for older people who still rely on cash.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council recently announced that the Sandycove Avenue West APC toilet facility will change from coin to contactless payment by the end of this month.

Cllr Hall is against the move and said public facilities should be inclusive for all.

“I feel this is a regressive move. Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown has one of the oldest populations in the country,” she said.

“A lot of older people depend on and need our public toilets. Many of them rely on cash and they aren’t as familiar with contactless payment.

“We cannot have an over-reliance on contactless, we need to be inclusive. I think public toilets should be inclusive for all.”

Cllr Hall said she will be writing to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to object to the change.

“Government policy and department of finance policy is that we have to include cash in our society, and not all digital,” she said.

“Our public services need to be inclusive and moving to digital-only public toilets is wrong. It should have the option of cash and card.”

A public toilet in south Dublin will be cashless by the end of the month

A public toilet in south Dublin will be cashless by the end of the month

People Before Profit Councillor Melisa Halpin also reacted to the issue on social media.

“This is disgraceful. Many people do not use contactless, often the least well off people in our county,” she said.

“I have written to the council about this, it has been done without any consultation. They must not remove the coin option.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has taken the decision to change the payment mechanism of the Sandycove Avenue West APC toilet from coin operated to a contactless payment system.

“Requests were received from members of public, particularly during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, to change the payment mechanism to contactless.

“The number of people carrying coins nowadays is reducing and it is seen as a more efficient way of conducting business.

“By employing a contactless payment system, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council aim to accommodate a wider public group and improve the efficiency of processing monies.”