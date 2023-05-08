No jail for banned driver who has ‘fallen on hard times’

A banned pensioner spotted behind the wheel by an off-duty sergeant was still driving because he needed to get to work, a court heard.

Gerard Shortt (75) had “fallen on very hard times” in recent months, and was effectively homeless, having lost his rented home in Dublin following the lifting of the eviction ban.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a one-month sentence which he suspended for two years and disqualified Shortt from driving for 20 years.

The defendant, with a previous address at Glenville Way in Clonsilla, admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence at Roselawn Road in Castleknock on December 22, 2021.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that a now retired sergeant, who was off duty at the time, spotted the defendant driving an Opel Combo van.

Sgt Callaghan said the off-duty officer knew Shortt was disqualified at the time. The defendant was subsequently asked to produce his insurance documents but failed to do so.

The court heard Shortt had 47 previous convictions, including 10 for uninsured driving. Defence solicitor Fiona Brennan said Shortt had “fallen on very hard times”.

Ms Brennan said the defendant lost his rented house in Dublin following the lifting of the eviction ban earlier this year, and was now living with a friend outside Dublin.

In relation to this incident, Ms Brennan said Shortt was a self-employed man and continued to drive because he needed to work.

He no longer has the vehicle and is no longer driving, Ms Brennan added.