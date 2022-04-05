No amusements, bookies or adult stores for O’Connell Street, but more fast food outlets will be considered

The redevelopment of sites such as Clerys has the potential to revitalise O'Connell Street

Amusement arcades, adult stores and bookmakers will continue to be precluded from ground floor level near O’Connell Street under draft plans prepared by Dublin City Council.

Councillors were presented with a review of the local authority’s Scheme of Special Planning Control (SSPC) for O’Connell Street and its Environs, which has been in place since 2016.

The council believes the current SSPC needs to be updated to ensure it remains fit for purpose and takes account of disruption during the pandemic.

Changing retail patterns and the need to promote upper floor use are also reflected in the draft plan.

According to the report, one of the purposes of the scheme is to discourage the emergence of “less appropriate” uses for the O’Connell Street area.

As a result, it will remain council policy to refuse permission for amusement arcades or adult entertainment stores for ground floor use, anywhere within the designated SSPC area.

In addition, a range of other businesses – including bookmakers, discount stores, mobile phone shops, estate agents and launderettes – will not be granted permission for ground floor use on O’Connell Street, Henry Street, North Earl Street and Middle Abbey Street.

Fast-food outlets will be “open for consideration” on these streets – as well as D’Olier Street – as long as they are not takeaways and customers can dine indoors.

The council said planning applications for ground floor uses would be considered “on their individual merits” for hairdressers, charity shops, pharmacies, gift stores and ice-cream parlours.

The report notes there has been a small increase in the number of vacant units at ground floor level within the SSPC area, most significantly on O’Connell Street Lower.

“A number of vacant units were formerly occupied by retail, banks, cafes and tourist offices in the previous survey,” it says. “This most likely reflects both changes in banking and the impact of the pandemic.”

The redevelopment of key sites on O’Connell Street, including the Carlton cinema and Clerys, “have collective potential to create new vitality through a balance of office, residential and retail uses in the area”, according to the council.

At last night’s meeting of Dublin City Council, councillors agreed the draft SSPC scheme should now go on public display for eight weeks to allow for consultation.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said councillors had previously voted not to accept planning applications for adult entertainment stores, betting shops and amusement arcades – at ground floor or upper floor levels – in key shopping districts as part of the draft Dublin City Development Plan (2022-2028).

“My motions, which were strongly supported last November, went further than what is proposed in the review of the scheme and will be copper-fastened when councillors get to vote on the final development plan later this year,” he said.

“There is a clear need to improve O’Connell Street and restore it to its former glory by excluding the types of businesses that take from the historic character of the area.”