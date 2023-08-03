Night flight ruling ‘a stepping stone on a long road ahead’, says woman living near Dublin Airport

North Dublin resident Dr Niamh Maher said the decision to issue an enforcement order is 'a stepping stone'

A ruling that Dublin Airport is in breach of planning conditions regarding night time flights is “a stepping stone”, according to one local resident.

Dr Niamh Maher, who lives in St Margaret’s with her husband and two young children, said the family is suffering because of aircraft noise above their home.

The new North Runway, which opened in August 2022, has a requirement to not exceed an average of 65 flights per night between 11pm and 7am to protect residential areas.

Now, Dublin Airport has been hit with an enforcement notice for a breach of planning conditions in relation to the number of night-time flights on its new runway.

The enforcement notice was served by Fingal County Council on Friday following an investigation by the Planning Authority into complaints that the airport was breaching condition five of the planning permission which sets out the night-time flight requirements.

“It was a big day for us yesterday, we got a bit of recognition. It’s positive, it’s the beginning of something,” Dr Maher told Independent.ie.

“The county council has come out and said they’re in breach with their planning, that’s really significant.

daa has been given six weeks to comply with the enforcement order on night time flights. Pic: Getty

“It highlights there’s more to come, it’s not just people moaning, there’s rules and regulations there and the daa has to abide by them.

“There’s been multiple complaints about the conditions of planning for the North Runway and this is just one of the complaints. Fingal seems to be dividing up the issues and responding to them individually.

“We see this as a stepping stone in the right direction but it’s still quite a long road ahead,” she added.

An investigation was launched following a complaint received by the council on March 24, followed by subsequent complaints of alleged non-compliance on the new North Runway.

The council issued a warning letter to the daa on April 25 outlining the alleged “unauthorised development”, to which the daa responded on May 23.

The investigation found that the airport’s summer schedule was “in breach” of planning conditions.

Dr Maher has played an active role in campaigning against the number of flights since the new runway opened last year. A year on, she feels they’re starting to be listened to.

“The Aircraft Noise Competent Authority also said they were in breach of the noise abatement for 2022,” she said.

“It’s not just people moaning. They’re in breach of condition five, we know that now, Fingal County Council have come out and said it. We’ve been saying this for the past year.

“People are angry with how they’ve been misinformed and misled, the way they’ve been treated. This isn’t going away; the whole movement is getting stronger.

Dublin Airport's new North Runway opened in August last year. Pic: Dublin Airport.

“As a community, we don’t want to be seen as moaning, ruining people’s holidays, impacting the economy, it’s not our fault.

“The noise is constant, there’s no getting away from it so we won’t forget about it,” Dr Maher added.

Dublin Airport now has six weeks to comply with the terms of the enforcement notice, which will involve changing the summer schedule to comply with the number of night-time flights allowed on the new runway.

However, the airport has said six weeks is an “unreasonable” time frame to implement the changes and is calling for the “onerous condition” to be suspended.

A statement from Kenny Jacobs, daa CEO, said: “We now face an unnecessary situation whereby Fingal County Council requires its interpretation of these onerous operating conditions to be applied at Dublin Airport – and within just six weeks.

“Unreasonably, this would mean the number of flights operating on Dublin Airport’s two runways between 11pm and 7am would be lower than before North Runway opened and when it only had one runway.

“It would be like increasing the number of seats in Croke Park to 100,000 but cutting the capacity for games to 50,000. It makes no sense, and the travelling public deserves better.

“Fingal County Council’s decision would be bad for the Irish consumer, bad for the Irish economy, bad for Ireland’s connectivity with the world and bad for the effective operation of Dublin Airport.

“Despite bringing a piece of national strategic infrastructure into operation on time and on budget, and in full alignment with the State’s National Aviation Policy, this enforcement action would result in Dublin Airport having fewer aircraft movements between 11pm and 7am on two runways than it had on one.

“It is a sad indictment of the Irish planning system that this issue has been ongoing for the past seven years, since before construction work on North Runway began.

“Daa is fully committed to balancing the needs of a major international airport, one that is a vital economic driver and facilitator of the Irish economy, with the needs of local people.

“We are also committed to working in close co-operation with Fingal County Council and we call on them to see sense on this issue and avoid unnecessary disruption to flights and protect connectivity and jobs.”

Meanwhile, Dublin Chamber has also expressed its disappointment at the issuing of the enforcement order.

Stephen Browne, Head of Public Affairs, said: “Granting only six weeks for daa to comply with this enforcement order is excessive and unreasonable, particularly as the airport is currently operating within peak summer season.

“Dublin Airport is by far the busiest transport hub in the country by passenger numbers and having to drastically reduce night flights so suddenly may have a damaging effect on tourism and business.

“The overall decision by Fingal County Council is short-sighted and could negatively affect Ireland’s connectivity and reputation. Flights may end up delayed or cancelled to comply with this order.

“Dublin Chamber strongly advises that daa be afforded a six-month timeframe instead of the punitive six weeks currently ordered in order to make these changes.

“This decision could leave a lasting impression, and Ireland is very much dependent on air travel, with the vast majority of flights coming through Dublin.

“We would urge Fingal County Council to engage with daa and think again on the effects this will have on tourism and trade.”