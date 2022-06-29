Newborn kitten Solo recovering after being found infested with maggots in Dublin garden

Newborn kitten Solo has now opened her eyes after treatment from vets. Pics: DSPCA

A newborn kitten discovered in a Dublin back garden is making a slow but steady recovery after being rescued by the DSPCA.

The tiny kitten, named Solo, is believed to have been left behind after her mother moved the rest of the litter to a safe location.

The animal welfare charity said she most certainly would have died had she not been spotted by the householder and brought to their Rathfarnham shelter.

Solo was treated by the veterinary team for fly strike, a condition where a healing umbilical cord becomes infested with maggots.

She was then covered in bubble wrap and a blanket before being placed in a warm bed with a heat pad to keep her warm.

The adorable kitten, who was only a few days old when found in Artane, needs to be fed every two hours to stay alive.

One week after her rescue, she is reported to be making good progress in a foster home.

A DSPCA spokesperson said: “For a little kitten so young and vulnerable, it's a full-time job and a huge commitment to take on.

“Today we had such lovely news - Solo opened her eyes and is doing really well.

“She still has a long road ahead of her, but with the care and love she's receiving from her wonderful foster angel Laura, we know she's in the best place.

“We would again remind people of the importance of having any cat in their care neutered as a lot of work goes into caring for a newborn kitten.”