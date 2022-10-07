New York cab driver finally gets his two-pint fare in Dublin after 9 years

NY cab driver John McDonagh finally gets his two pints in Gaffneys of Fairview, promised by Shane Gaffney nine years ago

A New York cab driver has finally got to enjoy his two-pint IOU taxi fare in Dublin after nine years.

John McDonagh picked up Shane Gaffney who was doing his J1 back in 2013. The young man didn’t have enough money to pay for his journey, but he gave driver John a one-of-a-kind promise.

“I got the IOU nine years ago. I get in the cab, it’s four in the morning. He didn’t have the full fare and he said he owns a bar in Dublin,” John said.

“Then he wrote out on a trip sheet that when I come to Dublin, I can go to Gaffney and Sons to get two pints of Guinness.

“We discussed how much a pint was and the exchange rate between the dollar and the euro, we were like Wall Street brokers.

“I always thought the trip sheet was unique, nobody has ever gotten anything like that. I had guys asking could they send a cheque, and it never happens.

“This was unique that someone said they’d pay me in Guinness,” he added.

John finally made the trip to Fairview to collect his taxi fare this week. Shane, who now lives in Belfast, was there along with his parents who own the pub.

“It has been surreal the whole time I’ve been here, it’s been unbelievable. When I arrived at the bar there was a massive banner welcoming me,” John said.

The driver is spending his final few days in Ireland and is currently in Donegal. He is on the road performing his one man play, all about being a taxi man.

“I’ve a show in Ballyshannon tomorrow night. I talk about my 40 years driving a yellow cab, it’s me just telling stories. I do this around New York and Boston, now I’m doing it in Ireland,” he said.

“I was bringing my play over to the Sean O’Casey Theatre and I was finally in Dublin, so I thought it was time to get the two pints.”