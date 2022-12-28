New Year’s and bank holiday shop opening hours in Dublin

Lots of shoppers will be flocking to the sales, or looking for New Year's Eve essentials

The inevitable rush before that New Year’s Eve party or dinner the next day, can be chaos. Or maybe you want to buy something in the sales, or perhaps the kids want to spend some of their Christmas cash.

Major stores across the city have announced their opening hours for the next few days so shoppers can grab those essentials. Here’s the opening hours for all the big supermarkets and retail stores:

Tesco

- December 28-30: 8am to 10pm

- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 8pm

- New Year’s Day: 10am to 8pm

- Monday, January 2: 9am to 8pm

Aldi

- December 28-30: 9am to 9pm

- New Year’s Eve: 9am to 7pm

- New Year’s Day: Closed

- Monday, January 2: 9am to 10pm

Lidl

- December 28-30: 8am to 10pm

- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm

- New Year’s Day: Closed

- Monday, January 2: 8am to 10pm

Some stores may differ slightly - so check with your local Lidl first

SuperValu

As each store is independently owned, opening hours will vary. Customers are advised to check online with their local store before they visit.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes’ opening hours will depend on the location of the store, with busier locations having longer opening hours. Customers are asked to check with their nearest branch for details.

Shoppers on Grafton Street, Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney

Shoppers on Grafton Street, Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney

Argos

- December 28-30: 9am to 6.30pm

- New Year’s Eve: 9am to 6pm

- New Year’s Day: 11am to 6pm

- Monday, January 2: 9am to 6.30pm

Smyths Toys

- December 28-30: 9am to 6pm

- New Year’s Eve: 9am to 5pm

- New Year’s Day: 11am to 6pm

- Monday, January 2: 9am to 10pm

Arnott’s

- December 28: 9am to 8pm

- December 29-30: 9am to 9pm

- New Year’s Eve: 9am to 8pm

- New Year’s Day: 11am to 6pm

- Monday, January 2: 9am to 8pm

Harvey Norman

- December 28-30: 9:30am to 6pm

- New Year’s Eve: 9:30am to 5pm

- New Year’s Day: 12am to 6pm

- Monday, January 2: 9:30am to 6pm