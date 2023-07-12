New public toilets in Swords vandalised for a second time

Public toilets in Ward River Valley and Townparks Swords were vandalised for a second time

Toilet roll strewn around after the public toilets were vandalised

New public toilets in Swords have been vandalised for a second time over the weekend, with windows broken and stalls trashed.

The toilets in Townparks opened to the public in March, while the toilets in Ward River Valley opened in June.

Councillor James Humphreys said the behaviour is a “nuisance” to the local community and the toilets had to be closed to the public at the weekend as a result.

“This is the second time it has happened,” he said.

“I can only assume it’s young people, but we don’t know who is doing it. We don’t have CCTV around there, we are still waiting for that legislation to pass.

“People are annoyed, and they are so long waiting for them to come in as well.

“It was years before we got public toilets in the park. But it’s not just us, beaches in Portmarnock have been vandalised too over the summers.”

A new astroturf pitch opened beside the public toilets about six months ago and the area is also a location for the weekly Park Run.

“The council is currently preparing a master plan for the entire park and things like this don’t help,” he said.

Fingal County Council added: “We were very disappointed to see vandalism at public toilets in Swords.

“Windows were damaged at Townparks and at Ward River Valley, toilet roll was strewn around.

“Behaviour such as this makes the toilet facilities unusable for those who need them and is totally unacceptable.

“All repairs and cleaning work was completed on the day following the two separate vandalism incidents. Gardaí in Swords were notified on Friday last,” the statement added.