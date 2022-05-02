New plaque unveiled at Patrick Pearse’s Sandymount home

Patrick Pearse lived in Sandymount during a formative period in his life when he was training to be a barrister. Pic: Fennells

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland with property owner and plaque proposer Kathleen O'Callaghan alongside her mother Miriam and daughter Julianne Rogan at the unveiling of the new plaque at 13 Sandymount Avenue, Patrick Pearse's former home. Pic: Fennells

The Sandymount home of Irish revolutionary Patrick Pearse has been commemorated with a plaque by Dublin City Council.

This week marks the 106th anniversary of Pearse’s death following his prominent role in the Easter Rising. He was executed in Kilmainham Gaol on May 3, 1916, at the age of 36.

His father James, a monumental sculptor, moved to Dublin around 1860. The family originally lived over the shop on Great Brunswick Street – later renamed Pearse Street – before relocating to Sandymount, initially to Newbridge Avenue.

Pearse’s father made the altar railings for the Star of the Sea Church on Sandymount Road.

In 1900, they moved to Number 5 Georgian Villas, now 13 Sandymount Avenue, during a formative period in Patrick Pearse’s life.

At the time, he was training to be a barrister and had become a key figure in the Gaelic League, as well as taking over responsibility for his family after his father’s death.

Prior to his role in the 1916 rebellion, Pearse, who was also a teacher, authored The Murder Machine – a pamphlet on the English education system in Ireland – and founded St Enda’s, an Irish language school in Rathfarnham which he ran for the last eight years of his life.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new plaque, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said the majority of memorials commemorating women, men and historic events are located in the city centre.

“However, great lives are lived in all parts of the city and it’s important that these places be commemorated, as well as those whose memories are marked in the city centre,” she said.

The Lord Mayor added there are not as many memorials to women in Dublin as there should be.

Other notable past residents of the terraced houses on Sandymount Avenue, built in 1864, include poet WB Yeats and Abbey playwright TC Murray, who are also commemorated with plaques.