New plans unveiled to upgrade Meath Street in the Liberties

Dublin City Council has submitted a planning application to upgrade Meath Street in the Liberties.

The proposal will mirror works on Francis Street and retain traffic on the street, with a single-lane one-way route northwards.

The proposal includes widened footpaths, pedestrian crossings at junctions, zones for set down parking, bicycle parking, trees and seating.

The investment follows improvements already made to Thomas Street and Francis Street to prioritise pedestrian access in the south inner city under the Liberties Greening Strategy.

The design work is being undertaken by Haslam & Co Architects, who partnered with the Council’s Roads Design Division and the Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Service to develop the scheme.

A proposal for Meath Street includes single lane traffic and wider footpaths. Pic: DCC

Consultations were carried out with local residents and businesses in October 2018 and early 2019.

A number of issues were highlighted, which noted that the street was “parking dominated” with diminished pedestrian space and poor visual environment.

Other issues included pavement widths, a lack of seating, poor quality of materials, a lack of greenery and the street being “dominated by traffic”.

The proposed design aims to create space for outdoor seating and potential street markets, new public lighting and “significantly” wider footpaths for pedestrians.

Bruce Phillips, Area Manager, said: “There has been a steady improvement in the quality of streetscapes, public spaces and green areas across The Liberties and other areas of the south west inner city in recent years.

“Following the completion of the refurbishment of Francis Street, we’re pleased now to turn our attention to Meath Street, the traditional heart of The Liberties and one of the city’s most celebrated streets.

“The work being proposed will help to revitalise the street and support a wider range of uses such as outdoor seating and potential street markets.

The proposed design aims to create space for potential street markets. Pic: DCC

“It prioritises pedestrians by creating more generous footpaths and introducing trees and landscaping to the street while maintaining access and servicing for businesses,” he added.

Meath Street emerged in the late 17th century as a planned residential and commercial street laid out by the Earls of Meath to run from the Coombe to Thomas Street.

The junction with Thomas Street, known as Meath Row, was widened and improved in the 19th century as the street fell into decline.

The entrance to the street was widened and new terraces were built, while the street saw much rebuilding in the 1980s and 1990s.

Members of the public are invited to submit their views on the new designs until September 25.