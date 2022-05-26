New plans to demolish lotto-winning Scruffy Murphy’s pub in Dublin for 15 apartments

Scruffy murphy's in Dublin 2, where a syndicate won the lotto jackpot in 1990

Details have emerged of fresh plans to build apartments on the site of the former Scruffy Murphy’s pub in Dublin 2.

A planning notice erected at the site, off Mount Street Lower, reveals proposals by Hibernia REIT plc to demolish the once-popular south city pub and develop 15 apartments, between two and six storeys high.

Four two-bed, six one-bed and five studio apartments are planned, with external balconies or terraces provided up to fourth floor level.

The development will also include public realm upgrades of an existing small plaza between Verschoyle Place and Power’s Court.

Previous plans for a six-storey aparthotel on the Scruffy Murphy’s site were rejected by An Bord Pleanála in 2018 after a third party appealed Dublin City Council’s decision to grant permission for the scheme.

It had been claimed the proposal, which included 36 suites, a bar, café and restaurant, would have a negative impact on local residents.

Although it recognised there had been a large concentration of people in the area before the pub closed in 2016, the planning board found the proposed development would lead to “an intensification of activity in this predominantly residential area”.

There was mixed reaction on social media to news of the latest planning application for the site.

“Ah, that's sad – enjoyed many summer evenings after work boozing outside there,” one person tweeted. “The flats right beside it gave it a kinda homely feel. Always a good crowd so never any trouble.”

Another said: “No future in those inner city pubs as it stands. Scruffy’s is in a location that will not attract passing trade as it is out of sight.

“However, if accommodation units were built there with retail on the ground floor – eg. restaurant, pub – there may be some hope.”

Others tweeted their support for the proposal, saying “more homes, not pubs”, were needed in the city.

While Scruffy Murphy’s was recalled by many as a popular venue for a pint on international match days, it was also remembered as the pub where a syndicate famously won the Lotto jackpot in 1990.