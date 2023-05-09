New Penneys store in Dundrum Town Centre will be ‘third largest in Ireland’

The new Penneys store will open in Dundrum Town Centre next month

The new Penneys store in Dundrum Town Centre will become their third largest in Ireland when it opens next month.

Penneys is expanding and relocating to the second and third floor of the former House of Fraser site as part of a €14.8m investment.

The newly improved store will officially open at 10am on Thursday, June 22. It will be Penneys’ third largest after its flagship store in Mary Street and its store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “The store is nearly ready and looking incredible.

“We are confident our customers are going to love our new space as it’s twice the size of our current store.

“We are excited to offer a much wider selection of products across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and homeware, including some great new services,” he added.

The womenswear section in Penneys

Penneys is still recruiting for a number of retail positions and is encouraging people to apply. Penneys currently has 37 stores in Ireland and over 400 in total across Europe and US.

Customers to the new Penneys Dundrum store can look forward to discovering the latest summer fashion trends and great value everyday essentials across womenswear, menswear, kids wear, beauty, and homeware in a fantastic store setting.

The new store in Dundrum is part of the retailer’s commitment to invest over €250m in Ireland over the next 10 years, which includes the development, relocation and/or refurbishment of its stores across the country.

The investment also includes a €75m state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co Kildare, which is currently under construction.