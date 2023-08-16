New pedestrian entrance planned for Connolly Station to access Dart platform

The proposed new entrance under Dart+ West would be located at Preston Street

A proposed new pedestrian entrance for Dublin’s Connolly Station will facilitate improved access to Dart platforms.

The proposed new entrance, under Dart+ West, would be located on Preston Street, off Amiens Street, through the currently disused vaults.

The entrance will serve as a replacement for the old commuter entrance linking Amiens Street to the Dart platforms.

The old entrance, off Amiens Street, closed to the public more than 20 years ago and has since been converted into offices.

Irish Rail said the new entrance will “assist us in safely managing increased passenger throughput in Connolly Station with the expanded services envisaged under DART+ West”.

“The old suburban station would still result in all passengers to/from platforms 6 and 7 passing through the tunnel section.

“However Preston St allows dispersal to two exit points from platforms 6 and 7 and slightly extends the catchment area of the station also.

Sketch of Connolly Station Vaults

“The old suburban station has been converted to offices to accommodate staff during the current redevelopment of the protected structure of the Connolly Station office building.”

The proposal to create a new use for the existing Connolly Vaults will connect platforms 5, 6 and 7.

On Preston Street, there is an arch that will be converted into the new station entrance. From that arch, commuters will enter into the vault leading directly to the central corridor.

Part of the central corridor will be transferred into a concourse.

A new facade will be created at the entrance point to highlight the new entrance. The new Preston Street facade will also have an opening to a second vault for bicycle parking, which will also have direct access to the central corridor.

For the historic vaults, the works are limited to cleaning and refurbishing damaged parts and providing low impact interventions that will provide safe access, while allowing the historic fabric to be maintained.

“The objective is to keep as much of the 19th century look and feel as possible, trying to make all the vaults visible,” according to the Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

The Dart+ West project is the first of the infrastructural projects of the DART+ Programme that will provide a sustainable, electrified, reliable and more frequent rail service.

The project covers about 40km from Maynooth and M3 Parkway to Connolly Station and the proposed Spencer Dock Station.

The National Transport Authority sought statutory approval for its design, with the submission of a Railway Order application to An Bord Pleanála on July 29, 2022.