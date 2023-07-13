New maternity clinic planned for Clerys Quarter in Dublin

HSE plans to move Rotunda Hospital outpatient services to new building off O’Connell Street

An artist's impression of Clerys Quarter where the planned maternity unit would be built

The HSE is planning to build a maternity unit for the Rotunda Hospital at Clerys Quarter in Dublin.

The proposed outpatient clinics and care services would be located in the Earl Building, which backs on to the iconic department store and is part of the wider Clerys Quarter development.

It would sit alongside other planned facilities in Clerys Quarter, including offices, tea rooms, a rooftop bar, a Premier Inn hotel, and a H&M.

The planning application states that the HSE hopes to create “five floors of flexible space for collaboration, inspiration and the next era of growth”.

Features proposed include a maternal outpatient department, paediatric outpatient department, medical consultant suites and other adult outpatient care services for the Rotunda Hospital (presently carried out within the Rotunda campus).

The HSE has applied for permission for development at The Earl Building, Earl Street North and Earl Place, Dublin 1.

They’re seeking to change the use of the building from approved (but not yet occupied) offices to a health clinic.

The proposal reads: “The proposed change of use involves a ground level entrance foyer from Earl Place and use of upper floors (first to fifth floor levels).

The planning notice for the proposed maternity unit at Clerys Quarter

“The basement facilities (bike storage, changing room, showers, boiler room, storage, and sprinkler tanks) will now service the Health Clinic rather than the approved offices. (The total change of use area will be 3754 sq.m).

“The proposal includes modifications to internal layouts and fitout and new LED illuminated signage at entrance level at Earl Place.

“An increased area for additional plants is proposed at roof level to ensure the building complies with a high energy rating. Approved screening louvres on the roof are extended to cover additional plant area.”

Back in January, the iconic Clerys clock was unveiled as part of a major restoration of the landmark building on O’Connell Street.

The luxury goods store opened in 1853 during the industrial revolution and quickly became a social hub for Dubliners. The building was looted and destroyed during the 1916 rising and later reopened in 1922.

The store went into decline in the 1930s until it was bought by Denis Guiney in 1940, who reopened the store in 1941. The department store was closed in 2015 with the loss of more than 450 jobs.

Now under new ownership, the restoration of the department store under the Clerys Quarter redevelopment is expected to breathe new life into the O’Connell Street area.

The HSE has been contacted for further comment.