New Liberties park opens with outdoor classrooms and space to grow food

Cruz Davitt and fellow pupils from Saint James’s primary school, Dublin 8, enjoying the new facilities at St James Park. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

Janet Caffrey and her dog Bonnie with Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste at the opening of St James Linear Park today. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

Khatia Khaindrava, Nanuka Tsitsishvili, Ketevan Berulava and Vogue Brophy, from Saint James’s primary school, Dublin 8, at the opening of Dublin City Council’s newest park, St James Linear Park. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

A newly renovated park, with space to grow food and access to outdoor classrooms, has been officially opened in Dublin.

St James Linear Park, in the area between Fatima Luas stop and Basin Lane, has space to access nature, grow food, to play and exercise.

The official opening took place this morning with Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste launching the second phase of Dublin City Council’s initiative.

“What was previously an uninviting, dark thoroughfare has been reimagined into this wonderful linear park,” the lord mayor said.

“St James Linear Park now provides safe spaces and facilities for exercise for all age groups; space to walk and cycle safely and space for communities to gather, communicate and garden. A true neighbourhood park.”

This is part of the ongoing delivery of a masterplan for the linear park, which runs from the Grand Canal at Dolphin Road, Inchicore to the southside of the new Children’s Hospital at Rialto and the St James’s Hospital Campus.

The green space is approximately 1.16km in length, extending from Suir Road Bridge to Basin View in Dublin 8. The surrounding environs are largely residential.

Phase 1, completed in February 2022 by Cairn construction, closed in the lands beside the Fatima LUAS station and the MISA entrance.

The park improvements created a new small plaza for public gathering and a coffee cart now occupied by Dash café.

Pupils from Saint James’s primary school giving Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste a push down their new slide. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

It also improved circulation from the Fatima Luas platform to the hospital entrance, featuring high-quality hard and soft landscaping finishes.

Now, the revamped park provides a safe, usable and inviting amenity in the Liberties, a park that will become integral to the local community and a destination in its own right.

The linear park is now fully accessible with a new pavement with play and exercise elements.

Formal and informal seating areas have been created, including a large communal bench which can be used as an outdoor classroom and for picnics.

The new Edimental (edible/ornamental) community garden has been active since early 2023 involving around 30 local residents with fruit trees and raised beds full of plants that can be harvested and eaten.

To enhance local biodiversity, additional trees, shrubs and perennials have been planted in addition to the new community garden.