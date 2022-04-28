New garda station to open on Dublin’s O’Connell Street targeting anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing

Gardai at the scene of a stabbing on O'Connell Street in 2019. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A new garda station is to open on O’Connell Street amid growing concern about the levels of violence in Dublin city centre.

Plans for the station, announced by Justice Minister Helen McEntee at Fine Gael’s parliamentary party meeting, followed claims in the Dáil that gangs of youths are “prowling Dublin at night looking for people to attack”.

Fianna’s Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said “a dangerous level” of unprovoked and gratuitous violence is being perpetrated against people socialising in the city.

“Three weeks ago, a 23-year-old man was viciously assaulted on Dame Street after he had been subjected to homophobic abuse – that young man had his eye socket fractured,” he said.

Deputy O’Callaghan also referenced an attack on an Italian that same night, as well as a serious assault on a 24-year-old English man on D’Olier Street.

He claimed the gangs of youths involved believe they are “immune to apprehension”.

“They are misogynistic, they are homophobic and they are particularly seeking to target men in their late teens to their 30s who are on their own or with one other person,” he said.

Deputy O’Callaghan added that, unlike other European cities, Dublin does not have enough police on the streets at night.

“I fear we will not get a strong enough response until, regrettably, a tourist is killed in this city. If it is not checked or challenged, Dublin will get a terrible name as a place of violence.”

The new garda station will be located at 13A Upper O’Connell Street, close to the Savoy cinema, and is expected to open in the coming months.

It will be used as a base for Operation Spire and Operation Citizen, which are specifically aimed at tackling drug dealing and anti-social activity in the area. Victim support services may also be provided.

Councillor Danny Byrne (FG) said he had been advocating for a garda station on O’Connell Street since he was elected.

“This is our most important street in Dublin and it is vital there is greater visibility and presence of uniformed gardaí,” he said. “It’s important for citizens and visitors alike that law and order is maintained.”

Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon (SD) said while the new garda station is welcome, it will only make people feel safer if there is an increased police presence on the streets.

“If this is just a means by which the same number of gardaí are moved from one station to another, then it won’t achieve anything,” he said.

“The minister should tell the people of Dublin exactly how many additional gardaí will be on the streets as a result of this new station.”

The garda press office said Operation Citizen aims to reassure people that Dublin city centre is a safe place to visit, socialise, conduct business and enjoy amenities.

“The aim of this operation is to deliver enhanced levels of high-visibility policing in Dublin city centre on a daily basis,” a spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána continues to positively engage with key stakeholders to target anti-social behaviour, public order, quality of life issues, assaults and high-volume crimes.”