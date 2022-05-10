New church included in development plans on former landmark site in Finglas

The now demolished Church of the Annunciation in Finglas, which closed in 2018. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A former landmark church in Finglas is to be replaced with a significantly smaller building due to declining mass attendances, new development plans reveal.

The site of the Church of the Annunciation forms part of a proposed scheme for lands known as Fergal’s Field, off Cappagh Road in Finglas West.

In addition to a new church and parish centre, there are plans for a primary health centre, housing and sporting facilities for local schools.

The main stakeholders in the proposal are Dublin City Council, the Dublin Archdiocese, the HSE and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB).

The Church of the Annunciation, one of the largest in the country which could seat up to 3,500 parishioners, closed in 2018 after more than 50 years due to a fall-off in regular mass attendances.

Demolition work was completed last November and planning permission has been secured for a parish centre and smaller church on the site of a former car park.

Construction work on the new church, with a capacity of between 150 and 200 people, is expected to commence later this year following a tender process.

According to Dublin City Council, all other elements of the Fergal’s Field proposal will be subject to ongoing local consultation before planning applications are submitted.

The council is currently engaging with parish authorities to acquire the former church site and develop up to 100 homes, comprising mainly one and two-bed units.

It said the Finglas Development Strategy 2021 supports the inclusion of a housing scheme for older people as part of the redevelopment of the lands.

A primary care centre earmarked for the Cardiffsbridge Road side of the site “will help enable a more community-focussed model of healthcare”, the local authority said.

Proposed recreational facilities for the two adjoining CDETB schools, Coláiste Eoin and Coláiste Íde, include three floodlit Astro-turf pitches, a junior GAA 3G all-weather pitch, a walking track and covered bike parking.

It is hoped the Fergal’s Field project will be completed by 2027.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “The partners understand the new development will greatly impact on the surrounding community.

“It is extremely important that the community is fully consulted on all the proposed plans for the site and what will be located there.

“The partners believe the site, once it has been developed, will be of huge benefit for the people of Finglas, now and into the future.”