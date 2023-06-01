New Bus Connects phase sees CPOs issued for gardens and paths in north Dublin

New bus corridor to upgrade public transport and cycling infrastructure from Dublin Airport to city centre

The Core Bus Corridor from Dublin Airport to the city centre will continue along Drumcondra Road in north Dublin

Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) have been issued to local residents and businesses in north Dublin as part of a Bus Connects project to Dublin Airport.

The National Transport Authority issued notice to property owners around May 18 that the authority intends to buy up roads, gardens and footpaths for the Swords to City Centre Core Bus Corridor.

The proposed scheme is aimed at improving walking, cycling and bus infrastructure from Dublin Airport to Parnell Street.

The NTA has formally submitted its plans for the scheme to An Bord Pleanála for determination, and public submissions are open until July 18. It is one of many CPO cases submitted to An Bord Pleanála as part of the Bus Connects project.

A full list of deposit maps have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála with the NTA’s application, outlining the locations to be compulsorily purchased.

These include sites starting on the Dublin Road in Swords, stretching to Dorset Street Lower in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the NTA said: “The NTA has submitted a comprehensive application for planning consent to An Bord Pleanála for the development of the Swords to City Centre Core Bus Corridor, which is available for public review.

The Bus Connects project aims to improve bus infrastructure in Dublin. Pic: Stock image

“Its objective is to improve both the overall journey times for buses along the route and their journey time reliability, through the provision of increased bus priority infrastructure.

“In addition to the improvements to bus journey times and journey time reliability, the proposed scheme will provide benefits for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Because the scheme has been formally submitted to An Bord Pleanála for its determination, it would not be appropriate for the NTA to comment further in relation to the specifics of the proposals.

“Submissions in respect of these proposals can be made to An Bord Pleanála up to July 18.”

The route will connect the city to the Airport at the Pinnock Hill Junction in Swords, travelling along the Swords Road past Airside Retail Park, Dublin Airport and Santry Park.

The route will continue past Santry Demesne, where the Swords Road joins at Coolock Lane, and continue south through Santry village. It will then continue along the Swords Road past Whitehall to Griffith Avenue.

Towards the city, the route will follow Drumcondra Road Upper past the DCU St Patrick’s Campus. It will continue on Drumcondra Road Lower to Binns Bridge on the Royal Canal.

From there it will continue on Dorset Street Lower as far as Eccles Street, from where it will continue on Dorset Street Upper to North Frederick Street until the route finishes at Parnell Street.