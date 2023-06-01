New building needed for north Dublin school with woodworm and gaps in windows

Fianna Fail’s Paul McAuliffe told the Dáil he was 'shocked' after a recent visit to Gaelscoil Uí Earcáin in Finglas

A new building is needed for a school in north Dublin which has woodworm in the floors, gaps in the windows and no universal accessibility, the Dáil has heard.

Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe said he was “shocked” after a recent visit to Gaelscoil Uí Earcáin in Finglas.

“We have old school windows that are held together with plywood, there are large gaps in the windows, there are no toilets in any of the classes, there is woodworm in the old parquet floors that are coming apart,” said Deputy McAuliffe.

“The hall is in really poor condition. The yard is incredibly uneven and the building has no accessibility elements at all,” he added.

The school, formerly in the ownership of the De La Salle Brothers until it was purchased in 2019, was retrofitted in 2021 to convert it from an all boys school to mixed gender.

The redevelopment is currently included in the Department’s Adapt programme.

“There is a 16-room classroom extension due and it’s included in the Adapt programme and I really am frustrated at how slow this process is moving,” said Deputy McAuliffe.

There are a number of prefab units at the school, “but we need to get to the point where this is a new school building”.

In response, Junior Minister Dara Calleary said a “major building project” is planned for the school to provide “suitable accommodation” in the form of a new build or refurbishment.

“The brief for this project is the development of a 16-classroom Gaelscoil with an additional two classrooms for pupils with special education needs at the current site,” he said.

Minister Calleary said it will be considered by the school and the design team whether to refurbish the existing school with an extension, or to demolish the building and build a new school entirely.

The tender competition to appoint a design team has been concluded and a meeting was held last week to outline the process with school authorities and the design team.

The minister added that the fabric of the building, constructed during the 1950s, is “typical of a building of that time and age”.