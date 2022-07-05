New awareness campaign to remind Dublin dog owners to ‘Bag It, Bin It’

Caroline Conroy, Lord Mayor of Dublin, and Bernie Lillis, litter prevention officer at Dublin City Council, with Rosie the dog at the launch of the new campaign. Pic: Damien Eagers

Tin Tin the dog in St Patrick's Park, Dublin, for the launch of a new campaign reminding dog owners to 'Bag It, Bin It'. Pic: Damien Eagers

Dublin’s local authorities have joined forces for a new awareness campaign aimed at reminding owners to pick up after their dogs.

Featuring Scally the dog in a series of information videos, the campaign highlights the consequences of poo being left in public parks and open spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy said: “I am asking the citizens of Dublin with dogs to be responsible – show you love your dog, your community and your city.

“If you don’t clean up after your dog, you stop others from enjoying parks, walkways and amenity areas.

“Whether you walk your dog on a street, in a park or on a beach, the message is simple – bag it and bin it.”

Councillor Emma Murphy, Mayor of South Dublin, said the council continues to look for new and innovative ways to help combat dog fouling, such as radio and cinema advertising.

Fingal County Council said it has previously been involved in similar campaigns, including the Leave Only Paw Prints initiative, in conjunction with the UCD Acclimatize Project.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said while owners everywhere know they need to pick up after their dogs, the issue of fouling continues to “plague” communities.

Failure to pick up after your dog is an offence under the Litter Management Acts 1997-2009 and could result in an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a maximum of €3,000 in court.