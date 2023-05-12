New art exhibition to highlight women’s boxing in Dublin’s north inner city

Artist Sharon Kelly has used three inner city boxers as the inspiration for her new exhibition, Counterpunch

A new art exhibition, Counterpunch, focusing on the challenges of women’s boxing in the north inner city, will launch in Dublin later this month.

Artist Sharon Kelly has worked with sport through art since 2013, with a keen focus on endurance.

The artist uses aspects of sport in daily life, such as the preparation, mental and physical resilience, determination, mindset and tradition.

The exhibition is a multi-media installation that includes sculptures, drawing and video and will be free to the public.

Ms Kelly looked at how women deal with the specific challenges of boxing, requiring both physical and mental resilience to create the exhibition at the National Stadium Gym.

Three young local boxers from Corinthians Boxing Club, Eve Woods, Nicole O’Sullivan and Yasmin Meredith, together with their coach Colin Byrne, worked with the Dublin artist to create the exhibition.

Counterpunch will be showing from May 26 to June 5 at the National Stadium Gym

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said: “This initiative is one of a kind, bringing together two great loves of Dubliners - art and sport.

“Sports clubs and artists play a vitally important role in the communities across the city, and projects like this really bring that to life and allow us to better understand how participating in culture and sport improves our connectivity and wellbeing.”

Counterpunch will be exhibited at the National Stadium Gym from Friday, May 26 to Monday, June 5. Opening hours are Monday - Sunday, 10am - 5pm. Entry is free, with no booking required.

The boxing exhibition was made as part of a Creative Residency programme by Dublin City Council Culture Company with the Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership.