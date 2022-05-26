New app to help drivers find accessible parking in Dún Laoghaire

Councillor Lettie McCarthy and Dr Conor Dowling at the launch of the accessible parking trial in Dún Laoghaire

Sensors are being placed at all accessible parking spaces in Dún Laoghaire as the largest trial of its kind in Ireland gets under way.

The initiative, a partnership between Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Smart Dún Laoghaire, is aimed at helping eligible drivers locate any of the town’s 37 accessible parking spaces and establish which ones are available.

The sensors use IoT (Internet of Things) technology to connect to the Park Magic app and provide real-time information to users, free of charge.

The 12-month trial will also produce data on accessible parking usage and length of stays, enabling the council to examine the effectiveness and viability of designated spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Councillor Lettie McCarthy, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, said: “As our towns develop, it is important they are inclusive with services made available to blue badge users in particular. Projects like this will improve life in Dún Laoghaire for all of its citizens.”

Stephen Brady, DLR’s director of corporate affairs, said the project would eliminate unnecessary time spent in the car and deliver clear social and environmental benefits.

Dr Conor Dowling, programme manager, Smart Dún Laoghaire, added: “The aim of this pilot is to promote a new way of using technology to inform the deployment and management of infrastructure, using sensor data to drive our decision making.”