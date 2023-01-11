New app gives tourists the opportunity to explore Dublin like never before

‘Doors into the Docklands’ is the first trail on the new Dublin Discovery Trails app

A brand-new app is offering tourists the chance to experience Guinness barges sailing down the Liffey, or the Custom House ablaze over 100 years ago.

Dublin City Council today launched Dublin Discovery Trails, a new augmented reality app which gives people the chance to explore the city like never before.

It is hoped the app will unlock the tourism potential of the Docklands by bringing the area and its story to life by using 3D graphics, animations and immersive storytelling.

‘Doors into the Docklands’ is the first trail released on the app and it is an innovative way to see the history of the Docklands come to life through smart technology.

The app guides the user on a journey of discovery to some of the Docklands’ most loved sites and attractions, enabling them to uncover compelling stories of Dublin’s culture, heritage and history.

Karl Mitchell, Director of Service Area Management in Dublin City Council, said: “The innovative technology offers a new way for visitors and locals to experience the capital city like never before.

“You can find out more about Dublin’s maritime history, visit famous landmarks and heritage sites, uncover hidden wonders, and experience history and culture in a new, fun way.”

You can experience everything from the Guinness barges sailing down the River Liffey, to the Crimean banquet held in the CHQ and the story of the famine statues.

Along the trail you can see a 360-degree view of the Custom House fires blazing in 1921, the Scherzer Bridges in 2D animation and port workers in the Diving Bell toiling at the bottom of the sea.

You will also meet many augmented reality characters telling their stories, from Captain Bligh who surveyed Dublin Bay in the 1800s, to Maggie Doyle telling her tale as a docker’s daughter.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, said: “This is amazing technology, bringing a part of Dublin alive that most of us have never seen.

“I’m proud to see Dublin at the forefront of smart tourism technology joining the past and future together.”

Paul Keeley, Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, added: “This interactive heritage trail will also help improve visitor flow to the area and will encourage visitors to stay longer, further spreading the economic benefits of tourism to local businesses.”