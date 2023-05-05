New Aldi store opens in Cabra creating 30 new local jobs

Members of staff at the official store opening in Cabra, ALDI's 26th outlet in the county

A new Aldi store has opened in north Dublin, creating 30 new local jobs for the community of Cabra.

The new store is a part of the €73m Dublin expansion plan for Aldi, and is the 26th store to open in county. They plan to open 11 new stores over the next five years.

Located in Hamilton Gardens, the Cabra store was officially opened in the presence of the local team and Store Manager Jamie Stephens yesterday.

“This new €2.8m store in Cabra is the latest step in Aldi’s expansion programme and I’m delighted to open our 26th store in Dublin today,” Jamie said.

“This new store, and the 30 new jobs created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Ireland at the locations most convenient to them.

“Working alongside our strong network of local suppliers, we will continue to work hard, mindful of the challenges facing our customers and supporting them where we can.

“Households and families in Cabra and the surrounding areas can now shop at their local Aldi and enjoy our range of great quality fresh produce, Irish ingredients, and household products, all at affordable prices.

Manager Jamie Stephens presenting Jennifer McNeill and her son TJ, one of the first customers at the new Cabra store, with an Aldi gift card

“Our promise to our Dublin customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value when they shop with us,” he added.

Cabra shoppers will be able to make use of 66 car parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging spaces. As well as this, there will be ten bike parking spaces outside the Aldi store.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible and is powered by 100pc green electricity, with solar panels on the roof.

It also features Aldi’s new Electronic Shelf Labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can easily and quickly be communicated to customers.

Aldi’s first Irish store opened on Parnell Street in 1999. The retailer currently employs 673 people in Dublin with a €20.3m total salary spent across its 26 stores in the county.

Working with 81 local producers, Aldi spent €193m with Dublin-based suppliers in 2022.