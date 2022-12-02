New 6am closing time ‘won’t change Dublin’s dying nightlife’

Promoter Caoimhe Phelan (right) and Alejandra Cummins enjoy a night out in Dublin following the lifting of pandemic restrictions in nightclubs. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A promoter believes switching to a 6am closing time won’t change Dublin’s dying nightlife scene.

Under new legislation, which will come into force sometime next year, pubs can open from 10.30am to 12.30am every night and nightclubs can remain open until 6am.

However, Caoimhe Phelan, founder of Pink Piranha Event Recruitment Agency, believes the new hours won’t change anything, and nightlife in Dublin needs to start catering for different communities.

“We’re all sitting at home now. I’ve never seen a nation like Ireland embrace old age so early,” she said.

“People go out and they don’t feel like they’re a part of anything. There was something for everyone years ago, but venues are trundling out anything now and there’s a lack of cultural community spaces.

“The Wright Venue used to have 2,500 people every weekend listening to house music, where are they now? Why are they not out enjoying themselves? What is there out there for them?

“Everything is saturated now. People are just trying to make money, there’s no focus on bringing people together.

“We need a space for people feeling racial discrimination, people feeling lonely, being away from home and their culture. There’s nothing for specific cultures.

“There’s only two gay clubs in Dublin, they can only hold so many people. The lack of gay spaces has young people going into the George, where there’s people aged 18 to 60. That’s too broad.

“People don’t know what’s going on anymore. There’s so many small events happening but we can’t tell anyone about them because nobody uses Facebook, the algorithm on Instagram and TikTok doesn’t work.

“There’s two ways you can run a venue, you can have someone in house that does everything, or you can have promoters finding niches in the nightlife community and finding a way to get people together.”

Expand Close Nightclubs will be allowed to open until 6am under new legislation next year / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nightclubs will be allowed to open until 6am under new legislation next year

Caoimhe highlighted that people are more inclined to stay in during the weekend now because if you want to be entertained, you have Netflix, if you want to date, there’s Tinder, if you want to talk to someone, there’s FaceTime and if you want food, there’s Just Eat. There’s less of a need to go out compared to life before technology.

“It’s harder to reach people now. The only nightlife thriving are DTwo, Coppers, Dicey, there’s no community, no niche, you get elbowed, it’s awful.

“Meanwhile in the UK, Germany and Spain, there’s loads of these events and people have respect for you there. Nobody has their place in Dublin.

“Dublin needs places where people can grow. If you look at the rest of the world we’re so far behind. Abroad, people are dancing until their 40s and 50s.

“It’s shocking when you look back at the nightlife culture in Dublin in the ‘90s, it was one of the best places to be.”

If places remain open until 6am, it will cost the venues a lot of money and it might not benefit the business, according to Caoimhe.

“There’s a lot of controversy over the 6am opening plans at the moment. Venue operators don’t want it because it costs so much money.

“We really wanted an abolishment of the fees, it’s still €400 a night to open past midnight. It has to be applied for every night, a month in advance.

“People spend all their money between 11pm and 1.30am, after that, everyone is tired. The lights, sound, bar staff, cleaners, security still needs to be paid after that, the profit declines after 1.30am.

“But if you let pubs open until 3am it destroys nightclubs. People drink in the pub and just dance in the nightclubs and won’t spend any money.”