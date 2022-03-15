New €5m upgrade of Corkagh Park in Clondalkin to include new café

A planned €5m upgrade for Corkagh Park in Clondalkin has been welcomed

Plans for a major €5m upgrade of Corkagh Park in Clondalkin, including a new café and public toilets, have been welcomed.

The significant investment was first proposed as part of the Corkagh Regional Park Masterplan and follows the completion of a recent public consultation, with 29 submissions received.

The 120-hectare park, which stretches from the Naas Road to Clondalkin, first opened to the public in 1986 and was formerly part of Corkagh Demesne.

The local authority said the proposed works seek to address the visitor experience of the park in terms of “improving legibility and wayfinding”, as well as enhancing its offering as a local and regional destination.

Improvement works will be delivered on a phased basis, including the construction of a new ‘hub zone’ with a purpose-built café and 10 public toilets.

Multi-use events space and formal seating will also be provided, in addition to picnic and incidental play areas.

Upgrades of the St John’s Wood and Green Isle car parks will be carried out, along with the construction of new footpath to the Outer Ring Road.

Enhancements to the park’s Fairy Woodland Trail will include new play features, additional seating and a pedestrian link from the lakes.

According to the plan, existing mature trees will be retained and protected, with the additional planting of native ornamental shrubs and grasses.

“Care has been taken to ensure that all proposed elements respond to and work in harmony with the strong cultural heritage found in the park,” the council said in a statement.

Cllr Peter Kavanagh, Mayor of South Dublin, told Independent.ie he welcomed the investment.

“This plan will improve a park I have known and loved for my entire life,” he said.

“In recent years, the council has seriously invested in the park, including a new playground and the very successful Urban Picnic events during the summer.

“After extensive public consultation, we’re now ready to invest even more in Corkagh Park.

“I’m personally delighted this beautiful facility will be upgraded and can play an even more important role in the lives of Clondalkin’s next generation.”