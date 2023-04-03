New €18m water activity centre and offices proposed on River Liffey

A new water activities centre based on the River Liffey has been proposed, at a cost of €18m.

The centre would be located at the former Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA) building on Custom House Quay, which would be demolished to make way for the construction of two new buildings.

The proposed east building would provide water-based activities on the River Liffey, while the west building would be used as office space for Dublin City Council’s Docklands Office.

The project is the latest proposal for a water facility in the docklands following the controversial abandonment of plans for a white water rafting facility at George’s Dock in 2021.

The latest plan would cost an estimated €18m, of which €7m would be provided by the National Transport Authority. The council’s portion of the cost would be funded from development levies.

The new centre would support dockside activities, including the water tours on the Spirit of Docklands.

An extension would be provided to the existing water pontoon, with one new pontoon and a canopy providing a sheltered area for water activities.

The new centre would enable Dublin City Council to provide an “expanded programme” of water-based activities on the River Liffey, working in cooperation with the Municipal Rowing Centre at Islandbridge.

The facility would include a visitor orientation area, changing rooms, training rooms, storage, staff facilities and drying facilities and would be operated by the City Council’s Sports and Recreation Services Section.

A new gangway would be provided which will be the main visitor access to the pontoon leading to the Jeannie Johnson famine ship, aimed to “enhance the visibility” of the ship and its links with the EPIC Museum and the Famine statutes.

The existing building, which was built in the 1980s, has been largely vacant for a number of years and in “fast decline”, according to the council.

“It is no longer fit for habitation and incapable of being remediated at an acceptable cost,” the council said.

“The provision of a new water sports facility in the Docklands will provide residents and visitors with a new opportunity for direct access to water activities on the River Liffey,” it added.

However, concerns have been raised about the lack of access points to the water for emergency services.

“Emergency services have not been considered adequately,” councillor Cat O’Driscoll said.

“Transferring people out of the water is a very sensitive task and they need to have safe places.”

Concerns have also been raised for commercial services, such as City Kayaks, about losing access to the pontoon, and safe access to the water for the public.