New 142-bedroom hotel in Howth gets the green light

How the new 142-bedroom hotel in the Deer Park estate will look

A new 142-bedroom hotel on the grounds of the former Deer Park Hotel in Howth has been given the green light.

Branded as a “destination” hotel on the Howth Estate, the development will feature a rooftop restaurant, bar and terrace, function area, a spa, fitness centre and swimming pool.

Planning was lodged by the owners of Citywest Hotel, Tetrarch Capital, and was approved by Fingal County Council on Monday.

The existing Deer Park Hotel will be fully demolished and replaced with a new four-storey building.

However, a new access road which had previously raised concerns over its ownership and scale has now been omitted.

The site for the hotel is about 7.6 acres and is currently accessed via the Howth Castle entrance off the Howth Road.

The development had initially requisition permission to construct a new access road from St Mary’s Church to the hotel, which has been denied.

A number of objections were made over the ownership of a section of the road and the justification for the road, including submissions by Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan, parishioners of Howth of St Mary’s Church, the Howth Peninsula Heritage Society and local residents.

An objection made by parishoners of St Mary’s Church said the roadway between the Deer Park entrance at Howth Road and the church is “not in the developer’s ownership or control”.

The parishioners also said: “The proposed opening of the cul-de-sac would have a severe and adverse effect on St Mary’s Church.

A view of Howth Castle from Deer Park golf course

“What is now a quiet location with a long-standing sense of history, used by parishioners, many community associations and a Montessori school would be transformed into a busy and noisy roadway.

“Given that the extension of the cul-de-sac into the lands would open further development, this adverse effect would increase over time.”

A submission from Mr O’Callaghan said while he welcomed the development of a hotel, he “strongly opposed” the new road.

“I am strongly opposed to the proposed provision of a new road through high amenity lands at the Howth Estate,” he said.

“Given the existing road that provides access, there is simply no justification for the building of a new road through these high amenity lands.”

Objections also raised concerns that the development was “unacceptable” relative to the context of the Howth peninsula.

In a previous report by Fingal County Council, the planner said the scale of the road had been “excessive” and requested additional documentation to clarify the ownership of the section of the road.

The hotel development was granted permission, subject to 19 conditions including the access road being omitted with a revised site layout, and a reduction of parking spaces.

According to the manager’s report, the development would “integrate appropriately within the established context without undue impact to the historical, visual and residential amenities of the area”.