Nature classrooms, playground and poetry competition among 12 projects to share €300k funding in Rathfarnham and Templeogue

Councillor Emma Murphy, Mayor of South Dublin, pictured at Ballyroan Library for the announcement of the winning projects in this year's '€300k Have Your Say initiative'. Pic: Ben Ryan

Twelve community-led projects in south Dublin are to share funding of €300,000 under a local authority initiative.

The winning entries were selected by the public as part of South Dublin County Council’s ‘€300k Have Your Say’ scheme, first launched in 2017. This year’s allocation will go to projects in the Rathfarnham-Templeogue electoral area.

To date, 52 community projects have received funding under the initiative, with Tallaght South set to benefit in 2023. The council intends to allocate funds to every local electoral area over the lifetime of the programme.

Since its introduction, 949 ideas have been submitted for consideration, with 13,000 people voting on 104 shortlisted projects.

The 12 projects selected for funding this year are:

- A nature trail in Rathfarnham Castle Park

- Fruit trees for the Rathfarnham-Templeogue electoral area

- Green laneways for Rathfarnham

- Christmas lights for Templeogue and Rathfarnham villages

- Outdoor nature classrooms on local greens

- A bicycle pump station in Templeogue village

- A STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) project for children from the Traveller community

- Drinking water stations for Rathfarnham

- QR code stands near Templeogue cemetery and old church

- A poetry competition in Rathfarnham

- New seating for the Crannagh Road area

- Playground and seating for the College Drive/Fortfield Road

Speaking at the announcement of the results, South Dublin Mayor Emma Murphy said: “This initiative is about enabling people to have a greater voice on local priorities that matter most to them.

“We wanted to give people within the Rathfarnham-Templeogue electoral area the opportunity to send us their ideas and then vote on what they want to see brought here.

“I am delighted to say that the people of the area rose to the challenge as we received the highest number of project ideas for any electoral area.”