NASA to use weather stations in Dublin primary schools for climate research

Kevin Vallely, Department of Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel, Fingal County Council, with Siobhan O’Connell, teacher at Scoil Bhríde Cailíní, Blanchardstown, and Maya Gryesten Fields, Science Education Officer & GLOBE Ireland Deputy County Coordinator

NASA is set to use data from weather stations in Dublin primary schools for its climate change research.

The weather stations are a key education resource for Fingal’s schools. Children have learned what the data means and how both the council and Met Éireann can use this information.

Now, students in Dublin are reaching for the stars as NASA is collaborating with the initiative and will be using the data in its GLOBE project.

David Storey, Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel at Fingal County Council, said: “Being able to link up with the GLOBE project from NASA and contribute our local weather data to information from worldwide sources is a development we are very proud of.

“This means we are meaningfully contributing to climate change data collection and this information is key to designing local and global responses to flood and drought risks.”

One immediate benefit of the new data on wind speed, which has been collected from along Fingal’s coastline, is that it shows the real impacts of climate change.

Previously, coastal erosion models relied on wind speed data collected at Dublin Airport. However, the weather stations across Fingal’s coast provide more detailed information and show higher wind speeds.

Coaches and referees within the community can use the local stations and their real-time rainfall data to judge the status and saturation near local sports clubs and make decisions on cancelling matches ahead of fixtures.

Oliver Nicholson, Head of Hydrology at The Office of Public Works, said: “Measurements are used for monitoring climate change, design of flood relief measures, weather forecasting, drought monitoring and flood forecasting.”

With the new data giving a more accurate understanding of river responses to different rainfall depths, the council’s flood section can now make more accurate flood predictions.

The council can deploy flood protection measures, allowing for quicker decisions on where and when to deploy measures too.

Sarah Gallagher, Head of Observations at Met Éireann, added: “Schools can easily enter rainfall measurement and other weather information collected from their weather stations onto Met Éireann’s Weather Observations Website, WOW-IE.

“This is a global network of weather observations where the public can view and share their measurements.

“Not only are weather observations critical in helping meteorologists produce accurate weather forecasts, but they also provide an historic record of weather conditions that Met Éireann climate scientists use to monitor changes in the climate of Ireland.”

Fingal County Council aims to produce more detailed rainfall, wind speed, wind direction and temperature records for the county with these tools.