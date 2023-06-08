‘My Leaving Cert English story became a play that people paid to see’

Back in 2014, then- sixth year student Dylan O’Neill sat the Leaving Cert, and he never imagined at that moment in time that a story he wrote for his exam would come to life and eventually be performed on stage.

In English Paper 1 students must complete a composing question. They have to write things like a short story, speech, debate, personal essay, descriptive essay, or an article using information, argument, persuasion, narration, and the aesthetic use of language.

Nine years ago, Dylan opted for the short story question which worked out to be his best decision.

He told Independent.ie: “For the composing question, it was ‘It is about the ghost-life that hovers over the furniture of our lives…’ I’d to write a short story in which a ghostly presence plays a significant part.

“From that, I wrote about a suicide. It was about a young teenager who is disorientated and sees his father crouched over a grave.

“He goes over to comfort his father and see what’s up but then he reads the grave and it’s his tombstone. The story is about him coming to terms with how he died and the reveal that he killed himself.”

Dylan O'Neill.

Dylan got the points he needed to go on and study science in University College Dublin. There he joined the drama society and ended up adapting his short story idea into a play called Alone in the Dark. It was produced and performed on stage in 2016.

“That became a scene in the play I wrote when I was in UCD. I studied science but I got involved with the drama society. They had a workshop, I thought I would develop my story and put it on stage. It was about the people death meets.

“Each scene is a person meeting death and coming to terms with events that led to it. There was a stillborn baby, a school child being knocked down, a domestic violence case and then there was a serial killer put to death.

“It was quite a dark play. I was really into the TV show Criminal Minds at the time.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, click here for more information.