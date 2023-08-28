'My husband would have died alone' — Dublin widow praises 'invaluable' care of Irish Cancer Society night nurses

Paul and Nuala Harmey cheering on Leinster at the Heineken Cup Final in 2019

A Dublin woman says her husband would have died alone if it wasn’t for the Irish Cancer Society night nurses.

Nuala Harmey, a former social worker, lost her husband Paul to cancer in 2020 when he was 78. She described the night nurse service as “invaluable” and “totally underestimated”.

While he was ill, Paul himself called the night nurses “angels”.

“People want to die at home, it’s very true, but it is not possible for someone to die at home unless they get adequate support,” Mrs Harmey said.

“My husband was a very fit, healthy man. He walked the Camino for three weeks, he played golf, he was never in hospital in his life.

“He drove for the Irish Cancer Society Care to Drive; he brought people to chemo. He looked after St Vincent de Paul in the school he taught in.

“For about 10 years, he organised Daffodil Day in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. We both support Leinster rugby and we travelled all over Europe for them.

“He was diagnosed with cancer in December 2019. We were in New York with our daughter when he became unwell.

“We came home early, he went to the Mater, and he was there for three weeks. He had a very rare tumour in his bile duct, it was inoperable.

Paul Harmey was a former teacher in Castleknock College

“He had a prognosis of eight months, but he died on May 31, 2020. A lot of his appointments with consultants were over the phone during Covid.

“The palliative care team came to visit us and an exceptional GP, the night nurses came and showed no fear of Covid.

“If we didn’t have them, we would’ve had nobody because nobody could come and visit us.”

Nuala hails from Artane on Dublin’s northside, while Paul was from across the river in Crumlin. They met in the middle and lived in Celbridge for nearly 50 years.

When it was Paul’s time to die, Nuala said he wanted to do it at home.

“Paul had the choice to die in the hospital, hospice, or at home. The hospital was out because he would’ve been totally isolated,” she said.

“At the very end, he said if we can’t manage at home he’d go to a hospice. His choice was home, and we could do that only because we’d support from ICS night nurses.

“I remember the name of every night nurse we had. Paul wanted to raffle his golf clubs to raise money for the palliative team and ‘those angels from the cancer society’, the night nurses.

“He was told with Covid to hold it, but Paul said to do it immediately because they’ll all be so shocked about him dying, they’ll throw their money at it. In a week they raised €6,000.

“He spent every afternoon sitting out in the garden. We had a lovely, quiet, peaceful time. He made one comment which is typical Paul, he said: ‘I know Covid is keeping away people that we want, but it’s also keeping away the people that we don’t want’.

“Paul was a fluent Irish speaker; I went up to bed one night and I could hear him and the night nurse talking and laughing in Irish until about 3am.

Paul Harmey outside St James' Park for the Heineken Cup Final in 2019

“I’d to go downstairs and tell them they were keeping me awake. I don’t know what they were talking about, but she was emotionally supporting him.

“If we didn’t have a nurse, we wouldn’t have had the lovely days with him, we would’ve been exhausted.

“If we didn’t have a nurse some nights, we would’ve had to call an ambulance, they would’ve taken him into hospital on his own and we would’ve never seen him again.

“He would’ve been dealing with nurses with masks. Paul had hearing problems, so he wouldn’t have known what they were saying.

“They would’ve cared for him, but we wouldn’t have been cared for,” Nuala added.

Boots Ireland is hosting a Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses to raise funds for the important service which provides end of life care for cancer patients in their own home.

The Night Walk will take place on Friday, September 8