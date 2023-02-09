Dublin

‘My hands started shaking’ – Two Dublin Lotto winners claim combined €2m

Two lucky Dublin families each collected €1m from the Euromillions and Lotto Plus 1 draws Expand

Two lucky Dublin Lotto winners claimed a combined €2m at the National Lottery’s headquarters yesterday.

A married couple from Dublin, who wish to remain private, took home the €1m they won in a EuroMillions raffle draw on Friday. 

The couple purchased their online ticket on the day of the draw and initially thought they had won just €1,000.

“We both have terrible eyesight and when I got the email to say I had won, I mistakenly thought it said €1,000 on it,” the winner said.

“So I called out to my wife to come have a look, but then I realised it was actually €1m and my hands started shaking and sweating.”

His wife added: “He’s a bit of a practical joker, so I told him to go away from me because I thought it was one of his pranks. Then I looked at the ticket and couldn’t believe my eyes.”

The couple hope to clear off the mortgage on their house and go on a family holiday with their winnings. “I’m going full mid-life crisis and buying a Porsche,” the winner added.

Also claiming their prize in the Lotto winner’s room on Wednesday, was a Dublin family who scooped €1m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw last week.

The family, who also wish to remain private, are now planning to take their “first ever trip to Anfield to see Liverpool play”.

“It was a regular chilled out night in front of the TV. I actually forgot to check my ticket until I got an email to say I’d won something; I was expecting €3 or €4,” said the winning ticket holder.

“Then I saw it was €1m and I nearly fell off the seat,” he said. “The win will take some pressure off and definitely make life a bit more comfortable.”

Another family member added: “In the long term we hope to get our forever home, but for the short term, we’re looking to celebrate by taking our first ever trip to Anfield and a holiday at Center Parcs.”

