‘My dad turned down a contract with Huddersfield Town to work in family store’ — the Dublin shop that has outlasted the 1916 Rising, two World Wars and Covid

Mullen Sports has survived the 1916 Rising, two World Wars and a pandemic to continue trading in Dublin for 107 years but is now facing an uncertain future

Alan Mullen outside the family-run sports shop which has been trading for over 100 years. Pic: Tony Gavin

A family-run shop in Dublin which has survived the 1916 Rising, two World Wars and the Covid pandemic, is now facing an uncertain future.

Alan Mullen, the third-generation owner of Mullen Sports on Mary Street, says the bigger sports shops are taking over.

The family-run business, which has occupied the same building since 1916, has had to stay niche to remain in business.

“My grandfather opened here. Before that, he had a business on Capel Street where he used to handmake shoes,” Mr Mullen said.

“My dad was born back in 1916, some trouble happened down the road in the GPO, this place got hit and was burned. It was rebuilt and the family home is above the shop.

Alan Mullen says it's hard to compete with the larger sports outlets. Pic: Tony Gavin

“My father was a footballer, he used to play for Bohemians and Home Farm. He was offered a contract for Huddersfield Town back in 1930. He was all set to go.

“My grandfather offered him the business, but he said it was his dream to play football. But he looked over at my grandmother who was crying, and he couldn’t leave her.

“He joined my grandfather in the business and introduced the sports part. We did a lot of sports. When my grandfather died in 1949, my father took over.

“He got married in the fifties, my brothers were born, but none of them wanted the shop.

“I was over in England. I came back and just fell into it. I used to work on a Wednesday when my dad went to play golf, otherwise the shop would have closed. Then I kept doing it.

“I doubt my son will want the business; he’s never shown any interest. Retail is very hard. Sunday is my only guaranteed day off.”

When Alan’s dad passed away, he had the option to either go out and work or keep running the shop with his mother — but something had to change.

“We ran it together for 15 to 20 years. I was looking at the situation down the street, there were a lot of sports shops coming up,” he said.

“From a kid born in the sixties, the only shop that’s there from me being a kid, is Arnotts. Arnotts is not the shop it used to be I got my school uniform there.

“No other shop has been on Mary Street or Henry Street that long. It’s been ourselves, Arnotts and the GPO who’ve lasted this long.

“I saw the big sports shops opening so we had to find our little niche. We got the shop next door from my uncle, who used to be a tobacconist, then we expanded.

“We opened as a martial arts section, then started to sell boxing stuff and weights. It was our way of making a 107-year-old shop survive, we can’t compete against the big people.

“All the same shops are around, so it’s nice to have a different shop. I’m not going to be a millionaire, but people are buying online and when they want something specific, I’m here,” he added.

Mullen Sports found its niche with boxing and martial arts. Pic: Tony Gavin

Mullen Sports sell a wide selection of martial arts gear, karate belts and boxing gloves, bokken swords and authentic satin kung-fu outfits.

The shop also specialises in other sports such as darts, snooker, football, chess, and offers a wide range of general sports equipment.

That niche market has led to a few famous faces paying a visit down through the years.

“Lennox Lewis came in before. He was huge, his look was nearly knocking me out,” Mr Mullen said.

“Over the years, we’ve had Westlife in, Steve Collins bought a pair of wraps off me ahead of fighting for the world title over in America.

“Michael Carruth and all of those people have been in over the years,” he added.

Mr Mullen says it’s extremely helpful that he is the owner of the building as costs continue to skyrocket.

After spending a lifetime in the business, he also knows how to keep his customers.

“In the 107 years we’ve been here, we’ve gone through a Rising, two World Wars, and the only thing that closed the shop was Covid. It was hard for our small little business.

“We’re a behind the counter business where you have to come and ask us for something.

“With a minority sport, some people don’t know what they’re looking for, especially when it’s parents.

“One of the things my father taught me in business, is when you’re dealing with an Irish customer, it’s such a small market.

“There’s no point in trying to get all their money on day one because people will then avoid going into you because it’ll cost a fortune.

“I’ll tell someone they don’t need something today and tell them to come back in a few weeks. People will come back to you if they think they can rely on and trust you.”